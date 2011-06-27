Used 2003 Ford Focus Sedan Consumer Reviews

Focus for average people connemara , 11/29/2012 41 of 41 people found this review helpful Cheap to buy used, good solid reliability, few issues, good mileage, fun to drive, very easy to service Report Abuse

Still great after 13! years kate , 05/04/2007 ZTS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I bought this car new and it is just as much fun to drive over 3 years later. I have the Zetec engine, it has lots of pep and I get 25 mpg overall and that's with over 20 stop lights between home and work. The original Firestone tires were...well, junk, and after lots effort on the dealership's part, I gave up and replaced them with Pirelli tires at 8000 miles. The back seat is roomier than I expected and the front is very comfortable. Huge trunk great for travel.I love this car! Updating review 10 years later! I've owned my Focus nearly 13 years now and can't complain. Nearly everything works like it did the day I bought it. Still a reliable, fun to drive car. No major repairs. I keep up with the maintenance and take care of my Focus & it takes care of me. Throughout the years I've learned to buy very good tires because this car is picky. It was terrible in snow so I invested in snow tires. Well worth it, I've driven in fairly deep snow and passed trucks & larger cars that slid off the road. The radio volume is getting a bit unpredictable, it may increase when turning it down or decrease when turning up. That's the biggest problem after all these years! Still a great car and I don't see any reason to replace it anytime soon. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

As good as the Japanese connemara , 09/18/2012 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I have a 2003 focus that just passed 160 kilometers and other than regular maintenance like tires, brakes, oil changes I have only had to replace the trunk opening latch ($150). It has the smallest engine (2.0 twin port), manual trans and I put 16 inch wheels and a hogher aspect than stock tires on it to maximize mileage. Even with this high gearing it still has reasonable torque to pass in high gear. Best steering and handing in a North American car and you sit up high not like sitting in a hole like a Honda. Styling is still fresh after all these years, going to keep for at least another 5 years. Hey it long been paid for

avg bang for avg buck midlevelbuyer , 12/18/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Whaddya expect... you're buying a used car! Granted I bought it 40km and am now past 130k, but its been a great car for the buck. ( had a Toyota dealer ask 10k for the used price at first though? what the..!!) But reading through these reviews its obvious too many poor quality parts were used given how many similarities in repairs: trunk latch has been replaced 3x now and still doesn't latch all the time. Door handles. Ignition locked up. Battery is being drained by something, replaced once already. Sway bar/bushings. But be realistic. Otherwise its been a great little mid level car.