  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Focus
  4. Used 2002 Ford Focus
  5. Used 2002 Ford Focus SVT
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Ford Focus SVT Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Focus
5(61%)4(31%)3(4%)2(4%)1(0%)
4.5
49 reviews
Write a review
See all Focuses for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,245 - $2,816
Used Focus for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...10

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

6 Year owner and active forum member

nosstang, 12/24/2012
31 of 34 people found this review helpful

This was my first car at 16 and I still own it today. As you can imagine a 16 year old with a modified SVT focus tends to think he is Ken Block... So my focus has had alot of abuse and I feel my review has some merit for a daily driven and hooned focus The car has never left me stranded but requires some timely maintenance. Common repairs for this car other then wear and tear. Thermostat housing, The car would IDLE at 2k when first started. Had ford re flash the ECU with a updated control map and fixed the problem (common and known problem) My odd issues. Ignition Coil would cut off #4 cylinder. Thus replaced with aftermarket MSD. Wheel Bearing, cracked control arm. Engine mounts wear

Report Abuse

Sport Compact to the

rockin' svt focus, 02/21/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

handles on rails. low torque number, but it doesn't feel taht way. great car, relaible enough for such a car, and so much fun to drive

Report Abuse

Black Arrow

Sunny, 09/29/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Fun to drive. I never imagined that i would get this kind of performance from a 4 cylinder engine. Just bought it; so far I love this car.

Report Abuse

Great little car

Adam, 03/15/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love how this car is practical for daily driving, and also very nimble and pretty quick. The handling is fantastic (out slaloms E46 M3s, Corvette Z06, etc), and the 170HP Zetec has enough power to propel it at a moderate pace. The brakes are also OUTSTANDING. It also has tons of room to go on road trips and haul around your things. The side airbags are another nice feature for safety.

Report Abuse

DO NOT READ EDITORS REVIEW FOR SVT!!!!!!

SVTease, 04/24/2002
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

First off if you look at the reviews for the SVT FOcus they list the same info for the base Focus, which is a great car but nowhere near the level of the SVT. I just got mine a week ago and it is unbelievable. She's fast, nimble and sexy. I can't believe how many people just stop and stare at this car. This car is the total package: styling, power, suspension, accessories (cd,leather,moonroof, etc), EVERYTHING!!!

Report Abuse
12345...10
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Focuses for sale

Related Used 2002 Ford Focus SVT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles