Used 2002 Ford Focus SVT Consumer Reviews

6 Year owner and active forum member nosstang , 12/24/2012 31 of 34 people found this review helpful This was my first car at 16 and I still own it today. As you can imagine a 16 year old with a modified SVT focus tends to think he is Ken Block... So my focus has had alot of abuse and I feel my review has some merit for a daily driven and hooned focus The car has never left me stranded but requires some timely maintenance. Common repairs for this car other then wear and tear. Thermostat housing, The car would IDLE at 2k when first started. Had ford re flash the ECU with a updated control map and fixed the problem (common and known problem) My odd issues. Ignition Coil would cut off #4 cylinder. Thus replaced with aftermarket MSD. Wheel Bearing, cracked control arm. Engine mounts wear Report Abuse

Sport Compact to the rockin' svt focus , 02/21/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful handles on rails. low torque number, but it doesn't feel taht way. great car, relaible enough for such a car, and so much fun to drive Report Abuse

Black Arrow Sunny , 09/29/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Fun to drive. I never imagined that i would get this kind of performance from a 4 cylinder engine. Just bought it; so far I love this car. Report Abuse

Great little car Adam , 03/15/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love how this car is practical for daily driving, and also very nimble and pretty quick. The handling is fantastic (out slaloms E46 M3s, Corvette Z06, etc), and the 170HP Zetec has enough power to propel it at a moderate pace. The brakes are also OUTSTANDING. It also has tons of room to go on road trips and haul around your things. The side airbags are another nice feature for safety. Report Abuse