Used 2002 Ford Focus SVT Consumer Reviews

6 Year owner and active forum member
This was my first car at 16 and I still own it today. As you can imagine a 16 year old with a modified SVT focus tends to think he is Ken Block... So my focus has had alot of abuse and I feel my review has some merit for a daily driven and hooned focus The car has never left me stranded but requires some timely maintenance. Common repairs for this car other then wear and tear. Thermostat housing, The car would IDLE at 2k when first started. Had ford re flash the ECU with a updated control map and fixed the problem (common and known problem) My odd issues. Ignition Coil would cut off #4 cylinder. Thus replaced with aftermarket MSD. Wheel Bearing, cracked control arm. Engine mounts wear
Sport Compact to the
handles on rails. low torque number, but it doesn't feel taht way. great car, relaible enough for such a car, and so much fun to drive
Black Arrow
Fun to drive. I never imagined that i would get this kind of performance from a 4 cylinder engine. Just bought it; so far I love this car.
Great little car
I love how this car is practical for daily driving, and also very nimble and pretty quick. The handling is fantastic (out slaloms E46 M3s, Corvette Z06, etc), and the 170HP Zetec has enough power to propel it at a moderate pace. The brakes are also OUTSTANDING. It also has tons of room to go on road trips and haul around your things. The side airbags are another nice feature for safety.
DO NOT READ EDITORS REVIEW FOR SVT!!!!!!
First off if you look at the reviews for the SVT FOcus they list the same info for the base Focus, which is a great car but nowhere near the level of the SVT. I just got mine a week ago and it is unbelievable. She's fast, nimble and sexy. I can't believe how many people just stop and stare at this car. This car is the total package: styling, power, suspension, accessories (cd,leather,moonroof, etc), EVERYTHING!!!
