Used 2001 Ford Focus ZTS Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,540
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle34.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room49.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base103 in.
Length174.9 in.
Width66.9 in.
Curb weight2564 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Infra-Red Clearcoat
  • Rainforest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Fort Knox Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pitch Black Clearcoat
  • Jackpot Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • CD Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cloud 9 White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
P205/50R16 tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
