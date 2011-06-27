Used 2001 Ford Focus Hatchback Consumer Reviews

My ZX3 is a great vehicle tjnugent , 08/04/2013 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle new in 2001 (Focus ZX3 hatchback; 5-speed manual with no air conditioning or electric windows). This is the best car I've ever owned. We now have over 225,000 miles on the car with little maintenance. By keeping up on the oil changes/tune-up's, we've had no major issues other than changing out the ignition once while it was still under warranty. Great mpg (30-40 avg overall); I mostly drive freeway. We're considering buying a 2013 as a replacement vehicle for our 2000 Focus SE sedan (bought it used; automatic w/electric everything; it has too many issues now at 180,000 mi). The ZX3 is a wonderful car. I would recommend the version I purchased. It's a keeper! Report Abuse

ZX3 is a winner pdxflint , 04/15/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car has been a very pleasant surprise. Equipped with the Power Premium package, there is not much left to be desired from a driver's standpoint. Seats could be a bit firmer, adjustable steering wheel should be able to move a tad lower (when seat is lowered to max, and the wheel is extended). Center armrest is a bit awkward. But the car handles extemely well on the street, and if a blast to drive. The clutch action is very smooth, and it's fun to put the ZX3 through its gears on a windy road. The dash design is unusual, yet very logical and useful. All the controls are well marked and easy to reach. Feels a lot more expensive than it is, like driving a smaller European sports coupe. Report Abuse

Great car J alsl , 01/30/2016 ZX3 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 7 of 9 people found this review helpful This is my first car it is a great car its winter and i live in the country and it does great! It's a 5 speed with a Sunroof that opens with a crank it runs and drives great and easily shifts. I got it with 94k and it has 95k great car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

White Girl kara , 07/25/2016 ZX3 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 5 of 7 people found this review helpful I've had this car from November 2007 to July 2016. The owner before me had sold it to me for $3,500 with 75,000 miles on it. He was moving to Germany for a new job and couldn't take it with him. I was about to graduate high school so my mom bought it for me as a gift. The interior and exterior were in excellent condition, except the headlights had a cloudiness to it and later on the thermometer gage got weird. I switched out the radio, because it was too old school. Too bad it didn't stay that way, a few years later on the highway a heavy chair fell out of into the lane I thought I would be safe from it hitting me, so I had a dent on the side near my headlight and then my moms coffee spilt everywhere on the passenger side so speckles on the ceiling from that. Around 2014 my air stopped working and living in Florida its miserable but I didn't want to pay to have it fixed. Then in March 2015 after driving it for an hour my car made a really loud noise like a shotgun. Turns out my radiator is bad. Although my gage goes from red back and sometimes back to the middle and there's a little smoke coming from under the hood after starting it up. I'm still able to get to where I need to go 10 mile radius of course. Repair isn't necessary because its how much the cars worth. I'm not the type of girl who wants all the gadgets that come in a newer car so I love it. If it didn't have a baby on the way I would get another one. Since my husband bought a mini cooper s before we were married, its time for an suv. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse