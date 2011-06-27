Used 2018 Ford Focus RS Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Super capable Super fun
I’ve waited a long time for the MK to arrive stateside and the 3rd gen doesn’t disappoint. Yes the ride is firm and at times bouncy (new springs will help that). All that dissapears to nothing when you press the throttle and feel a wall of TQ shoving you against the seat. The trick rear drive unit is AMAZING. Wanna pop the back end out a little around that 90 degree turn? Press Drift and apply throttle. So much fun....snow? Even more fun with less $ going up in smoke in the form of tires. The exhaust pops as I slip around corners makes me feel like a WRC driver. A -Mazing. I cart my boys around, do grocery duty then hit a track on the weekend and put up some really good LapTimes all the while grinding. I will NEVER own a FWD sports car again. ...way too much fun with this....
I traded up.
I traded a 16 ST,for this sexy beast of a vehicle. I could of put a crap-load of money into the ST,but it's still going to be an ST. The awd in this vehicle,outweighs having 500+hp ST. Plus the looks on this vehicle,is soo much better than the ST. The nitrous blue is one sexy looking color. The 2018 Limited Edition,basically the last year of owning an RS,in the usa. I bought the RS for the history,and you'll find alot less RS,than you will an ST. I read about the ride quality,but it isn't as bad once you press that accelerator. The Inside for the price you pay for the vehicle isn't upscale,but I bought the car for the performance. I ain't rich,and 40k is alot more than 22k otd for an ST,but the all around package is well worth it.
Great car, even with recall for cylinder head
I upgraded to this from a wrx sti. The handling is superior, with remarkably precise steering. Torque biasing via differential braking makes tight turns at speed a joy. Chassis is well balanced. The car is a joy to drive, almost as fun as my Lotus. Maintenance issues (clutch master cylinder, head gasket recall) have arisen, but were fixed under warranty without difficulty. I would definitely buy one of these again if they continued to make them.
Trade in 2014 ST for 2018 RS
Con: the ride is horrible, the Sony sound system sounds like boom box, the car is expensive for what it is. Pro: all is forgiven on mountain roads. I traded in my 2014 ST ( a great handling/ sporty daily driver) after 4 yrs. I want to know what's all the hype about the RS, espically the AWD system. The first thing I noticed after delivery was the ride comfort. It is horrible!! It's not the stiffness of the ride, but the tuning. I have my share of "stiff cars", 2000 Acura ITR, 2005 Lotus Elise are among them. Those cars are stiff rides, they went over bumps and would let you know, and moved on. The RS goes over bump, amplified the shock 4-5 times what the bump is, bounds up and down a few times before the suspension settle down. My head feel like the bobbling head figure on dash board. I don't think I can survive in the passenger seat for more then an hour. The Sony sound system is the same as in ST, has not change since then, i.e. Sounds very bad as an upgraded system. The Recaro seat has to be broken in before it can be semi comfy. The RS is expensive for what it is. For the price I paid, I can get almost TWO 2018 ST (with rebates applied). No doubt the acceleration is much better then ST, and I have not fully explore the awd system to see if it's worth the $18k increase vs ST. I could have bought a 2018 ST and save the ~$18k for modification, should be able to match the RS output and performance minus the awd system and the extra weight. The shifting is notchier on my copy of RS vs ST. The price point treaded into BMW/Audi base 3 and 4 series already. I cannot tell if performance is above them yet, but they probably has better interior, and ride compliance. BUT, once goes on back road/ mountain roads, all the above negatives are forgiven. Compared to the ST, the RS turns in/ move out faster on the curves, accelerates faster / effect less, stays betw/ 3and 4 gear instead of 2 and 3 of ST. So far that's all I found out in my RS. On another thought, at the time I was shopping for my RS, if the local Honda dealers had the civic type R with the color I like, I might not be writing this review. Update: Have the car for about 8 months, about 10500 miles, mix in town/ highway driving, just came back from a 1300 mile trip. These are the issues: 1) major issue , sometime last month, during normal driving, rpm surge between gear change ( surge up 2k-4K rpm instead of dropping rpm with clutch down/gas up)!!! Not reproducible every time, went to dealer, test drove, cannot duplicate the issue, ran diagnostics, no code, no issue. They said they can’t don anything. Checks in the forums, it happened in some st and rs!!! 2) the tires are NOISY!!!! Intolerable in 10 hrs driving, they transmit and amplify whatever they contacted with. But they have tons of grip!!!!! 3) the ride is horrible, the pogo stick effect is there, every time it ran over bumps, pot holes, etc, the car hopped up and down a few time before settled down. A few times after lunches, it made me felt I would see the lunches again!! Plan to change the springs, hope that might solve the issue. 4) It’s fun to drive, espically on the back roads!!!!! Nov 2019 update ~23 k miles So far so good, change to mountune sport springs, reduced the pogo stick effect somewhat, still a rough ride, but FUN to drive. Mechanically, replaced the gps/info display unit. ( the gps non responsive and the voice command/response has TIA.) The gas pedal assembly was finally replaced also🙏🏻🙏🏻
Switched from a 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X
From an amenities perspective I'd say this car has it all on paper... 350hp and 350lb/ft of tq... all wheel drive. 6 speed manual and a wagon! Bonus includes heated leather seats and steering wheel, apple car play, sony sound system, and of course DRIFT MODE! Some of the negatives: It is oversprung... meaning you feel all the bumps and bruises in the road. IT has something called the pogo effect where if you hit a bumpy road the car moves up and down and up and down. Also the seats are terrible. My recaros were so comfortable in the evo... the recaros in this car are too tall and way over bolstered. I've gone through 2 tires so far (Thanks philly roads) Oh and the paint is super thin and i got rock chips galore (should've paid for a clear bra). Handling I'd give it a 6/10... It's AWD system is definitely FWD based and you can feel it. Even with the LSD in the front it doesn't handle that great. Acceleration is good but definitely needs a tune to squeeze out the full potential. I like how you can manually make it pop and burble in sport or TRACK mode. It's an almost perfect car. Just needed tuning on suspension to add a comfort mode like the focus RS... Get rid of start/stop or have it defeatable permanently and not have to switch modes every time you get in (easy software fix) and change the seats and i feel like the focus RS v2 would've been great. Too bad they killed this car. Resale is awful too. $46k new fully loaded and I see these going for under $30k already.
