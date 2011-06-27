Used 2018 Ford Fiesta Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Dream car for under $13000
As a recently graduated college student, it is hard to afford to buy a brand new car that is amazing. But Ford Fiesta S is an affordable car that delivers on everything that you need. I cannot recommend this car to anyone who is looking to buy a new car. Car is simple and efficient and all the great things are included and some of the things are industry leading such as milage, #1 compact car in UK, rear view camera, all safety features, comfy seats, fun to drive, cargo space.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great little car
We had a prius C before... this has a little less tech.. it's the basic S model so stick and roll down windows. That said it has lots of pep... great on curvy roads and rainy conditions. Shifts easily. Mileage so far is at or over what they say so getting 37 / 38. We only have 2500 miles so far but have owned other small fords and this is as good or better. The prius had one big fault... no torque if one got the drive wheel in anything soft or challenging. And of course we had 156k on it and worried it would need a battery. This car handles even better than the prius... has more pep... and for a gas engine great mileage. We got a new 2018 and 3k back from ford so cost 11k +. I would recommend it based on our experience to date.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great car
I live in Houston where traffic is absolutely horrible. I wanted a car that could drive easy in this metropolis mess. The fiesta has been perfect the 4 months I have had the car. I bought it used with only 20,000 miles. Perfect car and I am 6’5”. I took one 1000 road trip and was perfectly comfortable, it’s not the best but definitely not the worst.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Bang For The Buck
Traded in my 2014 Mazda 2 Got The new 2018 Ford Fiesta Se Hatchback Out The Door, $11,000
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
