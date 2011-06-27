  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Fiesta
  4. Used 2018 Ford Fiesta
  5. Used 2018 Ford Fiesta Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Ford Fiesta Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Fiesta
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Fiestas for sale
List Price Range
$11,288 - $16,988
Used Fiesta for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Dream car for under $13000

Inho Hwang, 07/08/2018
S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
19 of 23 people found this review helpful

As a recently graduated college student, it is hard to afford to buy a brand new car that is amazing. But Ford Fiesta S is an affordable car that delivers on everything that you need. I cannot recommend this car to anyone who is looking to buy a new car. Car is simple and efficient and all the great things are included and some of the things are industry leading such as milage, #1 compact car in UK, rear view camera, all safety features, comfy seats, fun to drive, cargo space.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great little car

JA, 01/09/2019
S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

We had a prius C before... this has a little less tech.. it's the basic S model so stick and roll down windows. That said it has lots of pep... great on curvy roads and rainy conditions. Shifts easily. Mileage so far is at or over what they say so getting 37 / 38. We only have 2500 miles so far but have owned other small fords and this is as good or better. The prius had one big fault... no torque if one got the drive wheel in anything soft or challenging. And of course we had 156k on it and worried it would need a battery. This car handles even better than the prius... has more pep... and for a gas engine great mileage. We got a new 2018 and 3k back from ford so cost 11k +. I would recommend it based on our experience to date.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great car

Greer, 06/25/2019
Titanium 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I live in Houston where traffic is absolutely horrible. I wanted a car that could drive easy in this metropolis mess. The fiesta has been perfect the 4 months I have had the car. I bought it used with only 20,000 miles. Perfect car and I am 6’5”. I took one 1000 road trip and was perfectly comfortable, it’s not the best but definitely not the worst.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Bang For The Buck

gonz, 10/18/2018
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
5 of 9 people found this review helpful

Traded in my 2014 Mazda 2 Got The new 2018 Ford Fiesta Se Hatchback Out The Door, $11,000

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Fiestas for sale

Related Used 2018 Ford Fiesta Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles