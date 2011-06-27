Used 2017 Ford Fiesta Consumer Reviews
The death of the Manual Trans is only a rumor
This vehicle is downright amazing for a commuter car that can go out onto the track and still have fun. Yes, it still has that cheap car build quality issues, such as road noise, but it has it where it counts. Out-corners and out-brakes most anything on the road, and acceleration is nothing to shake a stick at either.
Great value!
This car is the perfect car for anyone that is a first-time buyer, first-time driver, someone looking to stretch a buck at the dealer, or someone that (like me) drives great distances to get to work. From the moment I got this car I've loved nearly everything about it. The dealership was superb, the pricing was fantastic, the car runs like a dream, and I'm getting 3mpg OVER what the manufacturer says (I'm averaging about 40mpg). The one problem I've had is with the Bluetooth randomly disconnecting, but it's easy enough to fix so it doesn't bother me much. Get the cold weather package!
Rewards me daily
This is a car for people who LOVE to drive. The suspension is tight but not punishing. The optional Recaro seats are AWESOME. Handling is stunning, though I would prefer a little less body roll. There is lots of power on tap, but the main thing is, it's simply a blast to drive. There are lots of cars that will beat it in a drag race, but few could keep up with it on a windy road. The reason it doesn't 0-60 faster is traction - Ford severely limits 1st gear boost, gives about half-boost in 2nd, and then full boost in 3rd and beyond. This is because the car is very light, and with 197 hp and ~230 ft/lb torque at the wheels (Ford severely underrates its power), it would sit and burn the tires without reducing boost. Good thing is, Mountune makes Ford-approved modifications that don't void the warranty. After almost two months with the car, I am still thrilled every time I get to drive my ST. All the YouTube videos are right - it's surprisingly fun to drive. And if you can keep your foot out of it, you can get some great MPGs on the freeway. I got 34 on a relatively flat freeway drive at about 68mph. Best car ever, seriously. All the fun of a small Porsche or BMW without the snobbiness, high cost and bad gas mileage. 19 months in now and love it even more. I bought an AccessPort to load custom engine tunes and the Mountune intake. Randy Robles did a 93 octane tune that came with the AccessPort. It's unbelievable how powerful it is now. Also added a "traction bar" that ties the front A-arms together, completely eliminating wheel hop. The car's one weakness is that it sends all its power through the front right tire. Traction control helps, but it really needs a limited slip differential. I moved to the southwest desert in 2019 and added a Mountune radiator, intercooler and all intercooler pipes. Some owners say their car overheats - mine never did, and now it doesn't budge past 198 degrees. There is no 93 octane fuel here, so I purchased a 91 octane tune from Dizzy and an e30 tune from Dizzy that allows me to mix ethanol with 91 octane. I don't drive the car hard at all but I do like an occasional pull in the passing lane or on a freeway onramp. The car feels very quick with the 91 tune, and too fast for its tires with the e30 tune. It's easy to switch back and forth if you can't find e85. It will go at least 15 miles after reading empty, btw. Winter of '18-'19 I sprayed the underside and wheel wells with Fluid Film. The rust protection is already pretty good but this definitely kept salt away from anything metal underneath. When I washed it all off in the spring, everything looked like new. If you're in a salt state, definitely take time to do this. The ONLY common flaw on this car is the blend door actuator that directs where ventilation goes inside the cabin. At just over a year of ownership mine stopped working, so the heat/AC is stuck on foot well and dash vents. I could have it replaced under warranty and still might, but I'd rather know the dash is going back together correctly than have a dealer leave me with squeaks or rattles. It's not hard to do myself, just need time.
The ideal car for someone with vertigo
I get motion sick very easily. Therefore, the smaller the car with a less "floaty" ride and a stick shift is ideal. I researched the engine and transmission options on the 2017 Fiesta heavily, and concluded going with the long-running 1.6L 120hp motor and 5 speed manual was the most reliable option. The engine is sufficient for power and the transmission is smooth and easy on the left leg. Gas mileage has been better than anticipated (but again, because of vertigo, I drive slow). I have averaged 35mpg on most fill-ups (worst has been 30 so far) and got as high as 45mpg on a long highway trip in flat Illinois at 65mph the whole way. The Ford Sync system is blah (at least the basic version I have) but usable at least (most importantly, bluetooth from the phone works 99% of the time the first time). The ambient lighting I have appreciated more than I thought I would, especially at night, when it's really nice to be able to see your feet/the floorboards when getting in and out of the car. So far, no issues here, having owned it a bit over a year with about 25k on it now. I only drive a lot during the summer though. School year driving is average. Overall, I would recommend this car to another basic, conservative driver like me. 2 year update: double the mileage now, still no problems. Did replace tires.
Couldn't be happier
If you want a reliable, economical car for little money you can't go wrong. I really don't think I would change a thing on it.
