Used 2015 Ford Fiesta SE Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Fiesta
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,085
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,085
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,085
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.2/446.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,085
Torque112 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,085
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$16,085
Super Fuel Economy Packageyes
Smoker's Package (VP)yes
Cargo Management Package (VP)yes
Equipment Group 201Ayes
Equipment Group 200Ayes
Interior Protection Package (VP)yes
Exterior Protection Package (VP)yes
SE Manual EcoBoost Packageyes
Comfort Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,085
AM/FM stereoyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,085
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,085
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,085
Navigation w/6.5" Color Touchscreenyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,085
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,085
premium clothyes
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,085
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room31.2 in.
Rear shoulder room49.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,085
License Plate Bracketyes
16" 8-Spoke Black/Machined Wheelsyes
Keyless Entry Keypad (VP)yes
Fiesta Lower Door Stripe (VP)yes
Body Kit (VP)yes
Power Moonroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,085
Front track57.7 in.
Length159.7 in.
Curb weight2537 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume100.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.0 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track57.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,085
Exterior Colors
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Performance Blue
  • Magnetic Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Race Red
  • Green Envy Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Oxford White
  • Blue Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black w/Red Stitching, premium cloth
  • Medium Light Stone w/Embossed Seat Design, premium cloth
  • Charcoal Black w/Embossed Seat Design, premium cloth
  • Charcoal Black w/Reverse Silver Stitching, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,085
P185/60R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,085
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,085
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Fiesta Inventory

