Used 2014 Ford Fiesta Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Nice little car at first but problems Chris , 03/12/2017 Titanium 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful It's a small compact car I got for my wife. Have only had about a month, but seems very nice. Got it with 11,000 miles. My wife uses locally, but it's pretty decent. The pick up is good for a little car. It's titanium model so it loaded with extras, heated seats, navigation, leather seats, moon roof. Anyway car was $11,000, it's 2014, so no complaints so far. UPDATE Bought from dealership in Feb 2017. Put about 2000 miles on car last year, not much. Transmission needed TCM module and new clutch in transmission. Was covered by warranty, but 13,000 miles? Had to replace front pads and rotors. Not sure if from past owner, but 13,000...really. Now the switch on power mirrors not working, and needs new motor for blend door on front defrost because makes loud noise. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Automatic carolwright15 , 12/18/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have an automatic 2014 Fiesta S. There is an issue with the lock/unlock button being in the center of the console. I don't have an automatic lock and unlock key so this can be very hard to unlock the car, then get in and push the button in the center of the console to unlock the rest of the doors. I also don't have cruise control. This should be an option that is automatic to the new cars. Other than that I love the car.

Saved my life Doug , 02/05/2018 SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I'm not going to lie...I was skeptical when I first bought the car. I went from a large sedan to a subcompact hatchback. I fell in love with this car. Even though it's only 120hp it still has a powerful feel to it because I feel that's all this car really needs. The steering is very agile and responsive. It's no sports car by any means but it's definitely fun to drive, especially on long country roads. Despite the horsepower it still gets up there on highways also. The transmission was a little funky but when I brought the concern to the dealership they fixed it right away and now you wouldn't even know it had a problem to begin with. The room for rear passengers is tight but manageable and the trunk is pretty big for a car in its class. This car also saved my life and maybe that's why I'm a little biased to it. I was with friends driving home one day in the rain when the car in front of me got cut off. The other driver slammed on his brakes and I had little to no response time going 40 mph in the pouring rain. I slammed right into the back of him and me and my friends walked away with little to no injuries expect total shock. My fiesta was still driveable and only had exterior damage to the bumper and headlight. In any other car I feel the damage would have been much more extensive. My car was repaired and still drives on the road today with no signs it was even in an accident. I wouldn't trade this car for the world (at least not right now lol). If you're looking for a reliable car that's good on gas, fun to drive, and is safe then the fiesta is the way to go Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2014 Ford Fiesta Titanuim Hatchback in Blue Candy! karenmarieg1 , 07/15/2013 Titanium 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 31 of 40 people found this review helpful I love this car! UNTIL THE CLUTCH PROBLEMS BEGAN. UPDATES IN ALL CAPS....NOT YELLING. ;-) I got the Blue Candy, Black leather interior and upgaded Sony Stereo. It's zippy and rises to any traffic occasion. UNTIL THE CLUTCH PROBLEMS BEGAN AT AROUND 9000 mi. 40 HW MPG is as advertized. The interior is roomy for a sub-compact. I got the optional rubber floor mats, and they're very high quality. Opted for the tinted windows at Auto Definitions in Claremore, OK and it just looks meaner than before. Responsive steering, braking, and acceleration make this a fun car to drive. We've turned heads and brought men out of a barbershop to check it out! Love the car. UNTIL THE CLUTCH PROBLEMS BEGAN. GETTING THE DEALERSHIP TO LISTEN TOOK MULTIPLE TRIPS AND INSISTING THE MANAGER COME WITH ME TO SHOW HIM THE SHUDDER. Once I finally got them to admit it had a problem, getting parts took months EACH OF THE 3 TIMES THE CLUTCH had to be replaced . My son accidentally totalled it. THANK GOD. I WON'T BUY FROM FORD AGAIN. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value