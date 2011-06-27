Used 2013 Ford Fiesta Sedan Consumer Reviews

Driver's Nightmare sergey , 11/10/2015 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful It has well-documented problems with transmission (clutch). I wish I'd read this before buying it. It jerks when starts moving and feels absolutely unsafe when driving it. A good exterior design is what makes people to be attracted by this car. It's heavily overprices and it's losing its value very fast (60% over 2 years). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Transmission is awful, seats rusted, cheap car Patrick Corso , 02/13/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Powershift SE model. The transmission is awful always jittering, clutch burning out unusually fast, the metal under the seats rusted COMPLETELY in a after leaving the dealership, plastic components in the car are prone to breaking, and not a whole lot of space anywhere. I owned this car for one year and finally washed my hands of it. The transmission is my biggest issue with this car it is absolutelyour awful and causes the clutch to burn early, the dealer only offers replacements not a fix, I would never recommend this car to anyone.

Piece of garbage ihatefordtoo , 02/27/2014 27 of 28 people found this review helpful Ford should be ashamed to have their name on the Fiesta. The car from makes very loud grinding noise which the dealer tells me is normal (get used to it), it lurches, it halts and seems to have trouble moving forward from a light, as if the transmission is slipping. If you are on a hill you need to keep one foot on the brake and the other on the gas pedal or you will roll back into the car behind you. I firmly believe the car should be recalled and Ford should own up to their poor design. I will never buy another Ford product!

Defective Car Sandra Cisneros , 04/26/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I would not recommend this car to anybody. I bought a ford fiesta 2013 two years ago and since then it has been at the dealership for the transmission clutch. This is the 3rd time the clutch will be replaced. It hesitates and shutters. Overall, I feel like I threw my money down the drain, I bought extended warranty but what if I didn't buy the warranty? I would be paying some dollars to fix it. I don't understand why Is Ford isn't doing nothing to fix this issue. Us consumers are losing money.