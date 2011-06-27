  1. Home
Used 2013 Ford Fiesta Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Fiesta
5(15%)4(15%)3(9%)2(15%)1(46%)
2.4
46 reviews
List Price Range
$3,950 - $7,200
Driver's Nightmare

sergey, 11/10/2015
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
29 of 30 people found this review helpful

It has well-documented problems with transmission (clutch). I wish I'd read this before buying it. It jerks when starts moving and feels absolutely unsafe when driving it. A good exterior design is what makes people to be attracted by this car. It's heavily overprices and it's losing its value very fast (60% over 2 years).

Transmission is awful, seats rusted, cheap car

Patrick Corso, 02/13/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

Powershift SE model. The transmission is awful always jittering, clutch burning out unusually fast, the metal under the seats rusted COMPLETELY in a after leaving the dealership, plastic components in the car are prone to breaking, and not a whole lot of space anywhere. I owned this car for one year and finally washed my hands of it. The transmission is my biggest issue with this car it is absolutelyour awful and causes the clutch to burn early, the dealer only offers replacements not a fix, I would never recommend this car to anyone.

Piece of garbage

ihatefordtoo, 02/27/2014
27 of 28 people found this review helpful

Ford should be ashamed to have their name on the Fiesta. The car from makes very loud grinding noise which the dealer tells me is normal (get used to it), it lurches, it halts and seems to have trouble moving forward from a light, as if the transmission is slipping. If you are on a hill you need to keep one foot on the brake and the other on the gas pedal or you will roll back into the car behind you. I firmly believe the car should be recalled and Ford should own up to their poor design. I will never buy another Ford product!

Defective Car

Sandra Cisneros, 04/26/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
22 of 23 people found this review helpful

I would not recommend this car to anybody. I bought a ford fiesta 2013 two years ago and since then it has been at the dealership for the transmission clutch. This is the 3rd time the clutch will be replaced. It hesitates and shutters. Overall, I feel like I threw my money down the drain, I bought extended warranty but what if I didn't buy the warranty? I would be paying some dollars to fix it. I don't understand why Is Ford isn't doing nothing to fix this issue. Us consumers are losing money.

very disappointed

indyguy13, 07/28/2014
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

I've had a 2013 Fiesta SE sedan with the PowerShift automatic transmission for a little over a year. At 6,500 miles it needed substantial transmission repairs. It's still noisy like a coffee grinder, very poor acceleration, with a long - and dangerous - hesitation when needing to accelerate quickly. A few times it has shifted into the wrong gear which is pretty jolting. At first the dealer agreed there was something wrong and did the repairs. Now that it's doing the same thing, suddenly everything is operating 'normally.' Yeah, right. Maybe it's what I get for buying a Mexican car. Ford has lost this customer. Update (1-28-17): By the time this car had 16,000 miles on it, the transmission had been torn apart and 'fixed' three times by two different Ford dealerships. Now it has about 22,000 miles on it and it's still not working right. I don't trust it to take it on a long trip. I've hired an attorney to see if I can get some sort of compensation from Ford for all the trouble I have had. I waited too long and gave Ford too many chances and now the Lemon Law doesn't apply. If I can get compensated, I will probably take the money, get rid of the car, and - hopefully - find something more reliable. It won't be a Ford.

