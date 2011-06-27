Used 2011 Ford Fiesta Sedan Consumer Reviews

Shake, Rattle and Roll Becky Carroll , 10/20/2015 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful The Ford Fiesta "looked" like the perfect car for my soon-to-be-driver, but after I drove it for a while, I found it unsafe for an inexperienced driver. The transmission is very uncertain. At times it takes off smoothly from stop, other times it hesitates and shudders to a start. The start may be a lurch or a crawl. There does not seem to be any rhyme or reason for the inconsistency. Four months after the purchase, I received a Recall 15B22 and took it into a local Ford dealership. I was informed that they would attempt a repair but it might not work. I was told to drive it for 1500 miles before returning. The problem got progressively worse and when I had done my mandatory 1500 miles, I went back to the Ford service department and was told there was nothing more they could do. We will see about that, but that is where we stand to date. So, the vehicle for my new driver has proven itself unsafe for even I, a driver of 40+ years. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Nice but not quite there yet. (dual clutch auto) sedan Anonymous , 12/15/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful The car is very quiet,even on the highway. The engine could use more power/pep. The car inside and out is very stylish. The fit and finish could use some fine tuning. Also, visor extenders when using visors on the side would be a nice touch. Better/nicer quality weather stripping all over esp on the doors wold be nice...Also a heaver black molding instead of soft rubber where the hood meets the windshield would be nice, these items feel like they will not hold up well with the items used.

LEMON! LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST FORD FOR TRANSMISSION CONCERNS lauren_nicole , 05/09/2013 25 of 29 people found this review helpful By far the worst investment I've ever made. I've literally lost track of how many times I've taken in this car for the transmission (It's actually in the shop right now and has been for over a month because there is such a high demand for these parts, they went on a national backorder!!) I filed a lawsuit with a lemon law attorney about a year ago. Ford offered me a settlement of $6,000 but I countered and they refused. The judge approved a mediation hearing and it's scheduled for the end of this month. Can't wait to get my money back and get rid of this thing! Anyone thinking about investing in this POS, save yourself the time, money and headache.

2011 fiesta oldgeezer5 , 01/31/2011 16 of 18 people found this review helpful Bought this se sedan in sept 2010 with auto trans. Have 6500 miles on it now and have never seen under 40mpg on the interstate at 70 to 75mph. City driving never under 30mpg. Very comforable seats front and back although a little short of legroom in back. My wife and I have lower back troubles we had very little compaints after 8 hour drives. Did have a check engine light come on in Florida and scanner found defective solinoid or sensor in evaporative control and emissions system. Ford garage said ok to drive and had part replaced in Ky after 4 day wait. Should mention that the trip to Fl included myself wife and brother in law and thus car was loaded down for a two week stay.