Used 1996 Ford F-350 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

5(50%)4(0%)3(0%)2(50%)1(0%)
3.5
2 reviews
List Price Estimate
$922 - $1,940
Pros
Good Truck

bordercollie, 02/29/2004
this is my first truck and it has been a blast to own. The 4x4 works great and this truck tows just about anything you put behind it. The ride is a little stiff, but if I'd wanted a car, I'd have bought a car.

Used Truck from Cal Worthington

cmsitka, 07/20/2003
It has been macgivered together on the front end (Cal Worthington?) not having a shop and time to go thru this truck before I bought it was a big mistake. I'm sure it would have been a good truck if it was not abused and salvaged to be put out for sale by a dealership. Any one else would have paid to have it fixed right. Watch out who you do business with!

