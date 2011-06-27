Used 1996 Ford F-350 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

this is my first truck and it has been a blast to own. The 4x4 works great and this truck tows just about anything you put behind it. The ride is a little stiff, but if I'd wanted a car, I'd have bought a car.

cmsitka , 07/20/2003

It has been macgivered together on the front end (Cal Worthington?) not having a shop and time to go thru this truck before I bought it was a big mistake. I'm sure it would have been a good truck if it was not abused and salvaged to be put out for sale by a dealership. Any one else would have paid to have it fixed right. Watch out who you do business with!