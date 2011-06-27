Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Richard Burns , 12/23/2019 Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Nothing but problems within the first six months of ownership: Frozen inoperable door latches; when it rains, doors fill and hold water; premature rusting of parts; Tailgate opens on its own while driving; and poor follow-up service at the dealership to name a few. Will definitely never buy a Ford product again.