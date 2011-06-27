Used 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Huge leap forward comparible to 1999 Swillardo , 01/07/2017 Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is absolutely the finest pickup I have ever sat in, drove, or used. It rides better than my 99, 02, 03, and 13. It is quieter than all of them, gets better mileage than all of them, and would run circles around all of them in terms of power, acceleration, and towing. The interior is freakishly well though out, Sync 3 finally has Ford in the infotainment game, and they have even made the seats more comfortable. The visibility out of the cab is amazing, and the supplemental cab heater produces more heat more quickly than the last generation. There just isn't a place where they haven't improved this truck. This is the same leap forward that I felt when I bought my 1999 F250. Ford may take awhile to do a ground up redesign, but when they do it, they go big and all-in. There is only one downside and that is price. I paid invoice for mine and that was pretty close to $66,000. My 13 with similar equipment was about $56,000 at invoice. $10 K in 4 years is nothing to sneeze at. The day is coming soon where I won't be able to afford to buy them any longer, That will be a sad day. But do I think it was worth the jump? Absolutely. The 2017 is $10K better than the 13 if you can come up with the coin for it. Trust me and go drive one. Performance Report Abuse

"Bumper to Bumper" warranty doesnt go Mirror to Mi Rick s , 12/23/2017 King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 9 of 12 people found this review helpful On Nov 22, 2017 I bought the 2017 F-350 Lariat Super duty. Nice truck, it’s the 8th Ford truck I have bought new and until now have never had a major problem that they didn't stand behind until this one. At 700 mi on a family outing to Washington Dec 8th, my wife remarked that she could smell something burning and I told her it was probably paint off the engine. I had turned on the mirror defrost. On arrival to our destination my son discovered the frames had melted. Sent pictures to service Dept. at dealership. Tech sent text back "DO NOT USE MIRROR HEATERS AGAIN". I called and He said dealership would replace when we returned. They picked it up on Friday the 15th and midday I got a phone call from service Manager stating that He wasn't a very good Nancy Drew but they were NOT going to warranty them as they thought they were vandalized ( at 70 Mph you would have thought one of the four of us would have noticed it ) He told me to turn in to my insurance. I remarked that it wasn't an insurance problem, to State farm agents credit they told me to take to another dealer and they would collect repair cost from manufacture. Wouldn't it be great if a warranty was just that? When I told service manager that I was going to file a claim with the Oregon DOJ under the Lemon Law, he blew me off. I took to another dealer and He told me Albany one had placed a "flag" on it making it impossible for anyone else to even look at it but cautioned me to not park in my garage in case of fire until issue was addressed. Called Ford Customer service and they assigned me a "case number". 1400 Mi. on a 72K truck and no mirror defrost. We currently own 9 fords, loyalty doesn't account for much anymore. Warranty must not be any wider than the bumpers. Jan 3, 2018 After 3 weeks we got the promised call from Customer service Rep who said that he feels our pain but there is nothing they will do . Its up to us to pay to have it taken apart and have diagnosed . Again so much for warranty , wish I could rate it lower One year later- my insurance paid for new mirrors as they said a safety issue another friend bought a truck samr place, 2018 you have to wear ear plugs in drivers seat when wind is blowing . Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

POWER GALORE Joe Super Duty , 01/29/2018 XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Tons of power with the 6.7 turbo diesel. Shifts unbelievably smooth. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

great truck warren beam , 12/26/2018 Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful plenty of power and room. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse