Used 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Huge leap forward comparible to 1999
This is absolutely the finest pickup I have ever sat in, drove, or used. It rides better than my 99, 02, 03, and 13. It is quieter than all of them, gets better mileage than all of them, and would run circles around all of them in terms of power, acceleration, and towing. The interior is freakishly well though out, Sync 3 finally has Ford in the infotainment game, and they have even made the seats more comfortable. The visibility out of the cab is amazing, and the supplemental cab heater produces more heat more quickly than the last generation. There just isn't a place where they haven't improved this truck. This is the same leap forward that I felt when I bought my 1999 F250. Ford may take awhile to do a ground up redesign, but when they do it, they go big and all-in. There is only one downside and that is price. I paid invoice for mine and that was pretty close to $66,000. My 13 with similar equipment was about $56,000 at invoice. $10 K in 4 years is nothing to sneeze at. The day is coming soon where I won't be able to afford to buy them any longer, That will be a sad day. But do I think it was worth the jump? Absolutely. The 2017 is $10K better than the 13 if you can come up with the coin for it. Trust me and go drive one.
"Bumper to Bumper" warranty doesnt go Mirror to Mi
On Nov 22, 2017 I bought the 2017 F-350 Lariat Super duty. Nice truck, it’s the 8th Ford truck I have bought new and until now have never had a major problem that they didn't stand behind until this one. At 700 mi on a family outing to Washington Dec 8th, my wife remarked that she could smell something burning and I told her it was probably paint off the engine. I had turned on the mirror defrost. On arrival to our destination my son discovered the frames had melted. Sent pictures to service Dept. at dealership. Tech sent text back "DO NOT USE MIRROR HEATERS AGAIN". I called and He said dealership would replace when we returned. They picked it up on Friday the 15th and midday I got a phone call from service Manager stating that He wasn't a very good Nancy Drew but they were NOT going to warranty them as they thought they were vandalized ( at 70 Mph you would have thought one of the four of us would have noticed it ) He told me to turn in to my insurance. I remarked that it wasn't an insurance problem, to State farm agents credit they told me to take to another dealer and they would collect repair cost from manufacture. Wouldn't it be great if a warranty was just that? When I told service manager that I was going to file a claim with the Oregon DOJ under the Lemon Law, he blew me off. I took to another dealer and He told me Albany one had placed a "flag" on it making it impossible for anyone else to even look at it but cautioned me to not park in my garage in case of fire until issue was addressed. Called Ford Customer service and they assigned me a "case number". 1400 Mi. on a 72K truck and no mirror defrost. We currently own 9 fords, loyalty doesn't account for much anymore. Warranty must not be any wider than the bumpers. Jan 3, 2018 After 3 weeks we got the promised call from Customer service Rep who said that he feels our pain but there is nothing they will do . Its up to us to pay to have it taken apart and have diagnosed . Again so much for warranty , wish I could rate it lower One year later- my insurance paid for new mirrors as they said a safety issue another friend bought a truck samr place, 2018 you have to wear ear plugs in drivers seat when wind is blowing .
POWER GALORE
Tons of power with the 6.7 turbo diesel. Shifts unbelievably smooth.
great truck
plenty of power and room.
70k Miles and she's coming apart
2017 F350 Platinum. Purchased the truck new in 2016. I've owned 6 Super Duties and this truck has the best motor, interior finish, technology and towing ability. My truck has been in the shop for 9 weeks out of the last three months due to issues from corrosion in the wiring harness, automatic running boards not working and the tailgate not working properly. I picked the truck up two days ago after "everything" had been fixed. Running boards are still intermittent, lane departure doesn't work and "Check Parking Aid" comes on when in reverse. I figured I'd wait for the new running boards to come in before I brought it back to the dealership for the other issues, however... today I had to get fuel and the fuel fill wasn't connected to the tank. Diesel poured out under the truck as I tried to fill. She's back at the shop. Ford made a major push to make the best, most technologically advanced Super Duty truck in the world. I loved it for a few years, but now wish the truck would go away. $95k out the door with extended warranty and tax. It's worth less than $50k now and has been nothing but frustration for months. I'm driving around in $10k Transit van with one tinny speaker trying to figure out how to get out. That being said I'm a gluten for punishment and will likely buy another Ford.
