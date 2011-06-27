  1. Home
Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2012 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,215
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque405 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Lariat Interior Packageyes
10,000 lbs. GVWR Packageyes
Lariat Ultimate Packageyes
Chrome Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep Packageyes
FX4 Off-Road Packageyes
Heavy Service Front Suspension Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)yes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seatyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Navigation Radio w/Satellite Radio and HD AM/FM Radioyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front head room40.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.
Rear leg room42.1 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Drop-In Bedliner (Late Availability)yes
Bed Matyes
Bodyside Moldingsyes
ToughBed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Wheel Well Liner (Late Availability)yes
LT275/70R18E All-Terrain BSW Tiresyes
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paintyes
Skid Plate Packageyes
LT275/65R20E All-Terrain OWL Tires and 20" Premium Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyes
LT275/70R18E All-Terrain OWL Tires 18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheelsyes
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
5" Chrome Tubular Cab Step Barsyes
Roof Clearance Lightsyes
Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Gooseneck Hitch Kityes
Power Moonroofyes
Roll-Up Tonneau Coveryes
Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lockyes
20" Chrome Clad Cast Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track68.3 in.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Angle of approach19.3 degrees
Maximum payload3160 lbs.
Angle of departure20.8 degrees
Length246.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity14000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height80.8 in.
Wheel base156.2 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tuxedo Black/Sterling Gray
  • Tuxedo Black/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Green Gem Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Green Gem Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Autumn Red/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Autumn Red
  • Black
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Golden Bronze Clearcoat Metallic
  • Golden Bronze Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Green Gem Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black
Interior Colors
  • Adobe, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
LT275/65R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
