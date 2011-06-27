  1. Home
Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2011 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,700
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque405 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Lariat Interior Packageyes
Lariat Ultimate Packageyes
Chrome Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep Packageyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
FX4 Off-Road Packageyes
13,300 lbs. GVWR Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)yes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seatyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Navigation Radio w/Satellite Radio and HD AM/FM Radioyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front head room40.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.
Rear leg room42.1 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Bed Matyes
Heated Backlight/Rear Window Defrostyes
LT245/75R17E OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paintyes
Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematicsyes
LT245/75R17E All-Terrain BSW Tiresyes
Bug Shieldyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
White Platinum Tri-Coat Paintyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Power Moonroofyes
5" Chrome Tubular Cab Stepsyes
Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lockyes
Measurements
Front track68.3 in.
Gross weight12600 lbs.
Angle of approach20.3 degrees
Maximum payload5060 lbs.
Angle of departure18.5 degrees
Length263.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity16000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height79.9 in.
Wheel base172.4 in.
Width96.0 in.
Rear track74.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Golden Bronze Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Golden Bronze Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Autumn Red Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Autumn Red Clearcoat (Late Availability)
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Adobe, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
