Used 2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2010 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle52.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
4x4 Off-Road Packageyes
XLT Convenience Packageyes
10K GVWR Packageyes
Chrome Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep Packageyes
XLT Leather Value Package Discountyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
Driver's Group Packageyes
Radio Prep Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD Changer & Clockyes
Satellite Radioyes
Ford Work Solutions - In-Dash Computeryes
Leather 40/20/40 Split Benchyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cloth Luxury Bucket Seats w/Consoleyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
SYNCyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.1 in.
Exterior Options
PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
LT275/70R18E BSW All-Terrain Tires and 18" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyes
Bed Matyes
Bodyside Moldingsyes
LT275/70R18E OWL All-Terrain Tires and 18" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyes
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematicsyes
Ford Work Solutions - Tool Linkyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner (Late Availability)yes
Bug Shieldyes
Roof Clearance Lightsyes
Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
LT275/65R20E OWL All-Terrain Tires and 20" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyes
5" Chrome Tubular Cab Stepsyes
Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lockyes
Manual Sliding Rear Windowyes
Measurements
Front track68.3 in.
Angle of departure20.2 degrees
Length248.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity8800 lbs.
Curb weight6591 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Angle of approach22.9 degrees
Height80.4 in.
Wheel base158.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Vermillion Red
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, cloth
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, cloth
  • Medium Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
LT275/70R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
