Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL Features & Specs

More about the 2009 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,890
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,890
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,890
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,890
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle58.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,890
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,890
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
XL Plus Packageyes
10K GVWR Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
Stabilizer Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,890
AM/FM stereoyes
2 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,890
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,890
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,890
Satellite Radioyes
Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Benchyes
Cloth High Back Bucket Seatsyes
Ford Work Solutions - In-Dash Computeryes
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematicsyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Cloth Full Bench Seatyes
Vinyl High Back Bucket Seatsyes
Ford Work Solutions - Tool Linkyes
Power Equipment Groupyes
Radio Deleteyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seatyes
Radio Prep Packageyes
Cloth Bench Seatyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,890
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,890
Front head room41.4 in.
bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,890
Rear head room41.4 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,890
Bed Matyes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
Cab Stepsyes
XL Decor Groupyes
LT275/65R18E BSW All-Season Tires and 18" Argent Painted Steel Wheels w/Painted Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyes
LT265/70R17E BSW All-Terrain Tiresyes
Splash Guards/Mud Flaps (Front & Rear)yes
Bug Shieldyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Roof Clearance Lightsyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lockyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,890
Angle of departure16.3 degrees
Length262.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity8700 lbs.
Curb weight7244 lbs.
Gross weight11200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Angle of approach21.3 degrees
Height76.8 in.
Maximum payload3880 lbs.
Wheel base172.4 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,890
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, cloth
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,890
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,890
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,890
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles