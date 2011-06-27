  1. Home
Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
F350 is a workhorse

MFH4MVH, 06/08/2009
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Replaced a 1999 Superduty with this one - a great choice! Highly pleased with the V-10 and 4.10 diff to tow my big gooseneck horse trailer. Gets much better mileage than the '99 it replaced, and pulls with authority. Love the new mirrors, Sync, and Tow Command - installed the ball hitch in the bed, hooked up the trailer, and pulled away. It looks bigger than it drives (good thing), and it gets a lot of positive comments from the folks who own horses and trailers. Ford trucks rule in horse country.

Excellent Tow Vehicle

Foxhunter, 10/28/2009
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Replaced a 1999 F-250 Superduty with this beast, and was surprised at the improvement! Much more quiet, much easier to drive (especially towing a 9500 lb horse trailer on the highway in a crosswind), and much more upscale. Got the V-10 with the 5-speed auto trans and 4.10 rear end. Had the opportunity to use the 4-wheel drive to get through a muddy field to park the horses, and was one of the few to do so without the aid of a tractor. Overall, this is the best of breed for towing, and my horse-owning friends are envious of my new rig.

love this monster

gordjunior, 01/07/2010
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

The website wouldn't accept my model, a Lariat crewcab shorbox with the 6.4l diesel. It is smooth, quiet, and handles well on and off road. I test drove at least 10 2008 and 2009 Ford, GM, and Dodge heavy duty trucks, and none had the power this thing has. So far, I get just under 20 mpg (Imperial gallons) on the highway. The one criticism I have is that it takes some effort to steer when not moving, especially when it is very cold. Overall, I love it.

A impressive 350 & this is my first Ford

John Furstenwerth, 11/05/2016
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought the truck to carry material I needed for my basement. But the real reason was to pull a 5th wheel which it pulls it great and gets me off-grid in soft soil. I have grey paint that shines and a interior in grey leather electric driver seat & passenger manual. full instrumentation, The disc changer isn't working but am/fm radio provides excellent reception & the sound system Has a equalizer and am not sure ATM bur the speakers are Bose & sounds great. The truck is easy in/out for me 6'4" but the wife is 5'2" with extra padding has trouble but she is 65. All the grab-handles are in conveniently place to assist entry & exit. I am curious though if this pick-up has a aluminum bed now that we have the hitch in the bed. I've had a V-10 before so I knew what it drinks in fuel and its ability to pull great especially on the steep grades where I live.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
