Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

F350 is a workhorse MFH4MVH , 06/08/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Replaced a 1999 Superduty with this one - a great choice! Highly pleased with the V-10 and 4.10 diff to tow my big gooseneck horse trailer. Gets much better mileage than the '99 it replaced, and pulls with authority. Love the new mirrors, Sync, and Tow Command - installed the ball hitch in the bed, hooked up the trailer, and pulled away. It looks bigger than it drives (good thing), and it gets a lot of positive comments from the folks who own horses and trailers. Ford trucks rule in horse country.

Excellent Tow Vehicle Foxhunter , 10/28/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Replaced a 1999 F-250 Superduty with this beast, and was surprised at the improvement! Much more quiet, much easier to drive (especially towing a 9500 lb horse trailer on the highway in a crosswind), and much more upscale. Got the V-10 with the 5-speed auto trans and 4.10 rear end. Had the opportunity to use the 4-wheel drive to get through a muddy field to park the horses, and was one of the few to do so without the aid of a tractor. Overall, this is the best of breed for towing, and my horse-owning friends are envious of my new rig.

love this monster gordjunior , 01/07/2010 3 of 4 people found this review helpful The website wouldn't accept my model, a Lariat crewcab shorbox with the 6.4l diesel. It is smooth, quiet, and handles well on and off road. I test drove at least 10 2008 and 2009 Ford, GM, and Dodge heavy duty trucks, and none had the power this thing has. So far, I get just under 20 mpg (Imperial gallons) on the highway. The one criticism I have is that it takes some effort to steer when not moving, especially when it is very cold. Overall, I love it.