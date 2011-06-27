  1. Home
Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2007 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque457 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower362 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle53.5 ft.
Valves30
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.3 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track68.3 in.
Curb weight6513 lbs.
Gross weight12800 lbs.
Angle of approach19.2 degrees
Maximum payload5800 lbs.
Angle of departure10.7 degrees
Length245.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity15000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height77.6 in.
Wheel base156.2 in.
Width95.5 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint, vinyl
  • Medium Flint, cloth
  • Tan, vinyl
  • Tan, cloth
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
