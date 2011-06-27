Used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews
A Kick to Drive!
I originally bought this vehicle to tow a fifth wheel toy hauler which never materialized. I decided to keep the truck mainly because I enjoy driving it so much. Since its diesel, it actually gets better mileage than an F-150 so it really didnt make a whole lot of sense downsizing. Im really impressed with the fit/finish of this truck and dont have any regrets whatsoever. The only drawback with this truck so far is parking which can be a bear at times.
2006 F350 SRW Diesel 6.0L SB 4x4 Lariat
This truck is a very nice truck. I'm a bit disappointed in the fuel mileage after the last outing of 350 miles. Maybe the mileage is very good, but I was really hoping for better with a small block diesel. Straight highway, empty. I went approximately 50 miles for every speed increase to let the onboard computer AVG MPG settle (I have found after 3500 miles, it's very close +/- 1MPG. I was getting: approx 23-24MPG @ 55MPH, 21MPG @ 65MPH, 19MPG @ 75 MPH. The MPG dropped almost on the button 1 MPG for every 5 MPH faster. I topped of the tank to start and and retopped off the tank to verify. The onboard computer was accurate. I was hoping for 20-30% better out of a diesel. Weight ~empty: 7350 (on scales).
STRONG TRUCK
Due to the extra purchase cost I got the gas v8. The diesel is needed for heavy pulling, but the gas V8 will do, just slower. Very happy with the truck overall though it did stall out completely one time for no reason and no code was recorded. The built in trailer brake system is a must for towing, but it does hold up the RPM's at times a bit too long and when coasting it will kick up and you have to tap the gas to get it to shift. But great overall. I can't even feel our 4 horse trailer behind it. The interior is very comfortable and large. The engine is thirsty. 12 MPG normally and 9 MPG towing. Fit and finish all are very good.
Still built Ford Tough
I replaced a 2003 F350 Crew Cab DRW LB 4x2 XLT Lariat with all the bells and whistles. Mileage is about the same as with the '03 7.3L diesel but the 6.0L has more torque and is noticeably quieter. Through 12,000 miles already and no problems to report. My spouse absolutely loves to drive my truck when I'm not using it, which is most of the time though. We are still using the '03 and it has 370,000 miles and still not using oil between changes and plenty of power! Just confirms my opinion that Ford really does build tough trucks.
V-10 that wasn't
Truck had no power with the 7'6" plow on it and V-10 engine. Brakes good, interior good, body very good for 12 year old truck from New England. Dealership was unreasonable in price asked and negotiations. asking price $15900.00 or best offer???? Turned down $14000.00 at some point in the past.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the F-350 Super Duty
Related Used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty SuperCab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner