  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2006 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,275
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,275
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,275
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,275
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle46.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,275
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,275
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,275
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,275
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,275
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,275
Front head room41.1 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,275
Angle of departure12.9 degrees
Length226.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity15000 lbs.
Curb weight6446 lbs.
Gross weight12600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Angle of approach25.6 degrees
Height81.7 in.
Maximum payload5500 lbs.
Wheel base137 in.
Width95.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,275
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/ Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Tan, vinyl
  • Medium Flint, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,275
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,275
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,275
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles