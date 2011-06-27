  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Used 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 F-350 Super Duty
5(50%)4(0%)3(0%)2(50%)1(0%)
3.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all F-350 Super Duties for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,565 - $6,500
Used F-350 Super Duty for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2005 lariet crew cab diesal 4x4

DOUGIE, 10/09/2004
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

just traded in my 2004 chevy silverado 2500LT DIESEL x/cab with all the bells & whistles for this ford truck.i needed a 1 ton so i decided to go with the ford plus i liked the changes they made.i love the ford toughness,looks,power better than the chevy however the chevy is enbelievably the best riding and comfortable full size truck made.im not comfortable in the ford.the seats are hard and do not conform to your body like the chevy.i could drive 8 hours in my chevy and be so comfortable.if i drive 4 hours in the ford i feel very tired.the chevy i think is a rugged truck but i think ford builds a much more rugged truck.

Report Abuse

Don't buy this PIG!

Steven, 12/09/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I had a 97 F250 Diesel and bought this 2005 F350 Diesel. This truck will not stay on the road and Ford can't seem to reproduce it. I would say that it is DANGEROUS! If they can't fix it I'm going to try and invoke the lemon law. Ford has always made the best trucks on the market, unless this is an isolated problem, they have now given that title up. I wouldn't buy another one! So far in two checks of milage I'm getting an average of 13.5 MPG. Not very good, since the old truck got 17.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all F-350 Super Duties for sale

Related Used 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles