Used 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Lemon
This is is with out a doubt the worst vehicle I have ever owned! It spent more time in the dealer than on the road. This is the Ford F350 6.0 turbocharger. It is known for its problems but Ford is trying very hard to keep it under their hat. Four turbochargers were replaced before it had 17k miles, with an array of other problems. They have definitely lost quality control!
Real Truck Value
We bought this used with 52k miles in great shape, but needing brakes, ball joints, shocks, and tires. Have driven 14 hrs straight and found it to be very comfortable on the Interstate, much more so than anticipated. Very strong with the 5.4L V8, but would opt for more power if towing in the mountains. 4WD and locking diff work flawlessly (manual hubs). Would like to have more convenience options, but not planning to sell this SuperDuty any time soon! Extremely reliable, well engineered and well made with good looks and 16 mpg on the highway, 13 mpg city. That is value in my opinion.
Great Truck
Had a F250 4x4 gas truck that rode bad. This F350 4x4 rides almost like a car. It has a 6.0 diesel that has been problem free. They had to reprogram it once. I have had no other problems at all with this truck. Power is great; runs better than the gas truck plus I am getting twice the mileage. Am averaging around 17mpg. I run this truck pretty hard. I have driven a diesel truck for 33 years as an over the road driver so I know how to operate one. I think a lot of people who have problems with a diesel really don't understand how they work. You can't operate it like a gas engine.This is the best Ford truck I have ever owner and I have owned a few. I would not even go look at any other truck.
Awesome
V-10 power, Super Duty Looks, and BIG presence on the road .... this truck is everything a truck should be. Sure I only get 10mpg but then again if I bought solely for economy I'd be riding around in a Toyota. Test drive the V- 10, the V-8 just doesn't have the ooomph to be comfortable in this class (and it's only a 500.00 option)
Sponsored cars related to the F-350 Super Duty
Related Used 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner