Used 2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

5.0
3 reviews
American Built to Build America

Jon Bees, 07/11/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have the V10, six speed off-road package. This is an excellent truck. The only problems I have experienced were a throw-out bearing and brakes. I bought it used and there is a gooseneck hitch already installed. Obviously someone had been using it for heavy hauling and to only have these problems is great. On numerous occassions, I've hauled gravel, dirt, and block, all with no problem! The ride is a little rough unloaded and I average 11.5 mpg, but you shouldn't buy a super-duty to go grocery shopping or to take your kids to soccer practice. Loaded, it rides like a Lincoln. This is one tough truck. If you mean business, buy a Ford Super-Duty!

hot rod truck

bghumblr, 02/07/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

goes where you point it. brakes and steering and the suspension are great

Built Ford Tuff

Mr. Magoo, 03/28/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have owned four Rangers, one F-150 and one E-150, The F-350 is the work horse of any truck line. When you drive this baby you know you are in a truck, (so does everyone else).

