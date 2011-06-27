Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Great truck
I have had this truck about 7 years now and I love it. I tow horses, ATV's and snowmobiles. 2-3 times a year I tow a trailer from the San Francisco bay area to North Idaho. It has always towed excellent. I average while towing about 14-15 MPG. Highway driving I get 19-20 miles consistently without towing. I really enjoy my truck and plan on putting 300,000 miles on it. As of 12/2/2008 I have 88,xxx miles. Great truck
Unbelieveable Towing
I just bought the truck (my first one and a diesel to boot) because I needed to move heavy equipment from Missouri to Georgia. I towed a 33 foot long 8 foot diameter Emulsion Storage tank on a 40 foot gooseneck trailer. The tank alone weighed 11,000 pounds. I could not belive how well it ran with this 40 foot behemoth on the back. I still got almost 13 miles to the gallon. It took me 19 hours but I arrived feeling good - the seating and interior are very comfortable. I love this truck. I can't wait to add a chip and cold air intake.
Bad Experiences with the Turbo Diesel
After the 1st year of ownership the truck went down hill. We had 4 different major oil leaks, starter problems, front end problems, and 2 times with fuel sensor problems. We finally traded it in for a Chevy Silverado. We couldn't depend on the truck to get us safely to our destination. Many of the items were covered by warranty, but you don't get anything for loss of use and the many times we had to make arrangements for our horses when the vehicle broke down. Ford would not help us even in arbitration.
F350 SUPER TRUCK
THIS HAS TO BE THE BEST TRUCK I HAVE EVER OWNED. MILAGE IS APROX 21HWY 16 CITY PRETTY GOOD FOR A TRUCK THAT IS ALMOST 8000 LBS . RIDE IS VERY NICE . THE DIESEL HAS MORE POWER THEN MOST WILL NEED AND IS TOUGH AS NAILS.MOST OF THE PREVENTIVE MAINT. CAN BE PREFORMED BY THE AVERGE PERSON.AT 28000 MILES ALL I HAVE DONE IS CHANGE OIL 6 TIMES AIR FILTER AND FUEL FILTER 2 TIMES THIS WAS DONE IN MY DRIVEWAY AT A SIGNIFIGANT SAVINGS OVER DEALER COST. DEALER HAS ROTATED TIRES AND INSPECTED BRAKES .THE ONLY THING TO BEAWARE OF IS THAT OIL CHANGES TAKE 15 QT AND DIESEL IS SOMETIMES HARD TO FIND
HAPPY WITH F350
THIS IS MY SECOND F-350. FIRST ONE WAS HIT FROM BEHIND CAUSING $17,000.00 IN DAMAGE. WIFE AND GRANDBABY WERE NOT HURT AT ALL. THIS SECOND TRUCK WAS AN UPGRADE TO LARIAT. PROBABLY WOULD NOT GET LEATHER AGAIN...CLOTH WAS BETTER IN FIRST TRUCK. OVERALL THIS TRUCK HAS BEEN FLAWLESS. IN OVER 107,000 MILES IT HAS NOT FAILED TO DELIVER WHEN NEEDED. WOULD RECOMMEND THIS VEHICLE TO ANYONE NEEDING A "REAL TRUCK".
