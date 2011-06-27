Used 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Truck-See SuperDuty 4x4 F-350
Had numerous 4x4 P/U's.6-Chevy's, 2- Dodge's,and 1 other Ford.This truck is by far the closest to a perfect description of a truck. Carry load,2 tons gravel, no problem.Pull load, 32 ft 5th wheel w/21 ft boat in tandem, no problem.Bought 7.3 liter w/125 K,has chip and aftermarket turbo.265hp & 575lb torque.Can actually accelerate up steep hills loaded.13 mpg pulling load,and 16 mpg unloaded highway @ 65mph w/373 gears.4 whl disc have great stopping power.Lockers in front and rear great match for diesel.Ext cab great for short trips w/pass and extra luggage.Rides like a truck until loaded.All this from a vehicle w/130 K miles.Ford tran will outlast Dodge.
worst truck i've ever owned
i bought mine off lease @ 140,000 miles, rear leafs broke before I could put any weight in it, winter came, it wouldn't start unless plugged in. Changed the entire glow plug system and still no start, drive shaft failed, transmission failed, front hub bearing failed, cup holder face broke, and the cabin had wind noise from the doors. I finally gave up throwing money at an expensive diesel truck. I will never own another computer controlled diesel; it never had a trouble code and no one could figure out the cold start problem... dealer told me the engine was worn out and needed to be replaced @140,000 miles. The transmission is one year & one model only and usually has to be ordered from Ford.
f-350
this is the best f-seris i have ever owned and i have owned. it was a great joy and pleasure to own this vehicle.
Greatest truck I ever owned
This is by far the best truck I have ever owned. I have owned 2 Chevy 3/4 tons and a Toyota pickup and by far this truck out does any of the other trucks. This truck has the limited slip front and rear vith the 6.8 V10. I have 111,205 miles on her and she hasn't failed me yet. All you need to do is change the oil. The truck has great power and will out accelerate about any other truck out there and tows like a dream. I've hauled a 20 ft trailer loaded down with 2 tons of gravel and the bed and you can barley tell it's there. And the truck will climb up any hill offroad and does great on the trails it fits in
One tough truck
I tow 4500# and carry 3000# camper. I have the 6.8L V-10 with no problems. I have camped at over 11,000ft. Climbing rocky roads (rocks over 12in. diameter with camper in the bed. I pulled a 18,000# motorhome out of ditch this last winter in low-4, very easy. I carry camper and tow snowmobiles in the winter. I will buy a new one next spring with the new 6l PowerStroke. I did put in dynamat insulation in the cab so that road noise is kept to a minimum. I put in cat back exhaust and K&N filter system. I get approx 15mpg in town with these mods. Great truck!
