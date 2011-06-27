Used 1996 Ford F-250 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Great truck bigbubba357m , 10/07/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have owned new and old Ford p/u. The body styles of these trucks are the best. The last 1994 Ford I had I finally sold at 523,000 miles this one now has 212,000 miles. Not a problem yet. Report Abuse

exceptional truck for being almost 20 years old Aaron , 11/30/2015 HD XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The 7.3 turbo diesel is excellent tied to the 5 speed manual transmission. The drivers seat is comfortable after 200k while the interior is like new for its age. awesome heat in the winter and cold factory ac in the summer. Owned for 3 years after purchase replaced turbocharger, glow plugs and o rings on fuel injectors, waterpump and fuel lift pump. Would recommend removing ebpv on turbo as it sticks in the winter which can cause your turbo bearings to go out as did on my truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

7.3 nothing better T Black , 04/14/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought used with 17k, station in san diego for two years and drove home up in Washington State just short of us/candian border(1400 miles oneway) 4 times a year. Best ride and fuel economy for a 3/4 ton truck (avg 18, best 23 mpg). Never miss a beat and and easy on the pocket. Currently hauling 26 ft TravelTrailer and no lack of power.

An excellent truck Jim , 12/18/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I am the original owner. This truck has lived up to its maker's name ... Ford Tough. The brake problems that plagued earlier models is gone. This truck has no rattles. It pulls and pulls. I have the original batteries and they are still good. I have carried 4000 lbs in the back with no problem. I highly recommend this as a work truck for anyone as it has been reliable. The only repairs I have done are a starter relay, brakes, shocks, and glow plug relay. Thats it!