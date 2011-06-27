Used 1996 Ford F-250 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

It always gets the job done and then some. lenan , 10/02/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Over the last 160k miles this truck has been excellent. The 7.3L Power Stroke really is an amazing engine. It's got an incredible amount of torque on tap we've never had a single issue with it. I'm confident that I could tow or haul just about anything with this truck. You've also got to love that classic styling. I'd be lying if I said there haven't been a few fairly expensive repairs, but almost all of the major components still run like the day it was driven off the lot. It's spent it's entire life in Colorado so it's seen plenty of (sometimes very deep) snow, which it's handled excellently. They don't use salt on the roads in most of the state, so there's surprisingly little rust. Report Abuse

Great truck Txfishermn , 06/29/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Pulls like a truck should. Very little problems other than maintenance.

7.3 l 4 dr. Crew shortbed lakeman88 , 06/15/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This truck has 240,000 miles, I change oil every 3000 mi. Had to replace 4 wheel drive system (auto) with warn hubs, this is a must, and a transmission at 70k. Placed seat covers, interior is 95% like new, dry Ariz climate, no rust, garaged its entire life. I receive offers at intersections to purchase at 12,000 dollars! I would not part with this truck, and when engine goes away, at what I estimate about 400k, I will place a crated 7.3 for approx 6, k, as a replacement truck is well over 38k, and give it to my son. I've pulled my 4000 lb. Boat up and down the mountains, pass other pickups without a trailer in tow. It's a bulldog of reliability. I love it. Lakeman88. Tucson az

Short bed 7.3 crew cab Trailboss , 12/10/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Wife's truck to haul travel and horse trailers, and run around to dog shows from FL to WI. She didn't know she would love it so much. No engine mechanical problems after 210,000 mi. One bad door light switch and one elec. window only real problems to date. Still reliable for her to take long trips. May replace at 300K w/4x4 diesel long bed crew cab.