Used 1996 Ford F-250 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
It always gets the job done and then some.
Over the last 160k miles this truck has been excellent. The 7.3L Power Stroke really is an amazing engine. It's got an incredible amount of torque on tap we've never had a single issue with it. I'm confident that I could tow or haul just about anything with this truck. You've also got to love that classic styling. I'd be lying if I said there haven't been a few fairly expensive repairs, but almost all of the major components still run like the day it was driven off the lot. It's spent it's entire life in Colorado so it's seen plenty of (sometimes very deep) snow, which it's handled excellently. They don't use salt on the roads in most of the state, so there's surprisingly little rust.
Great truck
Pulls like a truck should. Very little problems other than maintenance.
7.3 l 4 dr. Crew shortbed
This truck has 240,000 miles, I change oil every 3000 mi. Had to replace 4 wheel drive system (auto) with warn hubs, this is a must, and a transmission at 70k. Placed seat covers, interior is 95% like new, dry Ariz climate, no rust, garaged its entire life. I receive offers at intersections to purchase at 12,000 dollars! I would not part with this truck, and when engine goes away, at what I estimate about 400k, I will place a crated 7.3 for approx 6, k, as a replacement truck is well over 38k, and give it to my son. I've pulled my 4000 lb. Boat up and down the mountains, pass other pickups without a trailer in tow. It's a bulldog of reliability. I love it. Lakeman88. Tucson az
Short bed 7.3 crew cab
Wife's truck to haul travel and horse trailers, and run around to dog shows from FL to WI. She didn't know she would love it so much. No engine mechanical problems after 210,000 mi. One bad door light switch and one elec. window only real problems to date. Still reliable for her to take long trips. May replace at 300K w/4x4 diesel long bed crew cab.
Owners daughter
this vehicle spent the winters in the south so it did not come in contact with snow and salt. the owner was a trained diesel mechanic and had a reputation for excellent maintenance on his vehicles.
Sponsored cars related to the F-250
Related Used 1996 Ford F-250 Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner