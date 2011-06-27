  1. Home
Used 1991 Ford F-250 XLT Lariat Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
Measurements
Length210.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Maximum payload2465.0 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Holly Green
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
  • Rangoon Red
  • Wheat Metallic
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Dark Shadow Blue Metallic
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Diamond White
  • Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Sienna Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red
  • Bahama Blue
  • Black
  • Medium Walnut Metallic
  • Bright Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Black Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Sienna Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Nimbus Metallic
  • Special White
  • Pawnee Tan
