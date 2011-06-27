Used 1991 Ford F-250 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Griz , 08/18/2003

Bought this truck in 92 but it was new. In 2001 put all new bearings in the rear end. Changed throttle linkage in 2001 also. Replaced alt, starter in 97. Other then the described items no problem whatsoever. Had an 8ft slide in camper, 16ft. vehicle trailer with a S10 Blazer & canoe on it towed this from washington to Arkansa 60-65 miles per hr. No problem whatsoever. However, with that load only got 10mpg. Hate to give up the truck but retiring and plan to travel so gotta get a new one. But I love this f250