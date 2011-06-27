  1. Home
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

5.0
6 reviews
2019 Blue Jeans Loaded truck by Snipereagle177

SNIPEREAGLE177, 12/18/2018
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
17 of 22 people found this review helpful

Best new truck I have ever had. The roar the power of the 6.2L is more than enough for me. This truck can pull like a train.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
STX F-250

Mark Gonzalez, 05/30/2019
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
12 of 16 people found this review helpful

I went with the STX instead of the XLT it was about 5k cheaper and still had plenty of options. The 6.2L engine was my choice I pull a 7k pound travel trailer and it’s plenty for my application. I love it it rides really nice for a very large truck. I drove a Dodge 2500 and I was not impressed with the ride and the interior was not as nice as the Ford. I know there is no review here for the STX but think of it as a fully loaded XL. I also have the sync 3 and the ultimate tow camera both incredible options for towing and long trips. It’s a great truck!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
This is a great truck for towing an RV

RV'n In North Carolina, 12/02/2019
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought this truck to replace my older RAM 1500 HD MegaCab with Hemi. Nothing wrong with the Ram other than it has 180K and I did not want to take it on long trips with my 31' 9800lb Travel Trailer. I looked at the RAM 2500 and the Ford F250, both gas powered trucks and each had it pro's and cons. What landed me on the Ford was a slightly better fit and finish and the price of the Ford for a comparatively equipped RAM was lower! I have had the truck for 11 Months now and I have 21K miles on the odometer. Other than regular maintenance, I have not had any issues with the truck. NEVER needed to go back to the dealer for warranty work. On the highway at or slightly above posted highway speeds I average about 16MPG. Towing my travel trailer is averages 11-10MPG on flat terrain and about 8-9 in the mountains. I travel a lot in the mountains of NC and the truck has no issue pulling my trailer through the grades (Saluda grade for instance) generally settling in at 4th gear (6 speed trans) and 3400 RPM...my older RAM would be in 3rd gear and 4200. Braking is great and I always feel under control. Because of my older truck, I have a weight distribution hitch, but I really do not need it since the F250 has the capacity with out it. Interior is roomy, quite and even though I got the premium XLT package overall accompaniments are very nice. Two downside issues. Seats are hard and I actually have a seat cushion that I use for longer trips. The ride is stiff when the truck is empty. With the trailer on it rides great but not loaded the suspension is hard...If Ford worked on more comfortable seating and empty load ride characteristics, this would be a perfect truck! This truck is highly recommended!

6.2 L

DC, 06/19/2019
XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 5 people found this review helpful

Loving it more than my F150.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best pick amount all options.

Ray, 08/31/2019
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

By far the best pick in this segment. This truck delivers. A true workhorse.

