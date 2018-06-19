More about the 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty

To many folks, a pickup truck is a pickup truck is a pickup truck. It has a cab, a bed and a trailer hitch. How do you make a meaningful improvement on that formula? Ford has an answer in the form of the 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty, a pickup truck that raises the bar for the whole segment. It is available with a host of comfort and convenience features and a choice of two seriously capable engines, and it's pleasant to live with on a day-to-day basis. The F-250's available engines are both impressive in their own right: A 6.2-liter gasoline V8 delivers 385 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque, and a 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V8 is tuned for 450 hp and 935 lb-ft of torque. Depending on configuration, the F-250 can haul up to 4,200 pounds of payload and tow as much as 18,600 pounds. Because of the F-250's size, the EPA does not provide fuel economy estimates. Available technology on the 2019 F-250 includes driver aids such as adaptive cruise control. The F-250's system not only matches the speed of slower traffic ahead, but it also downshifts the transmission and uses the built-in diesel exhaust brake to control speed when it's towing a trailer. Likewise, the blind-spot monitoring system can compensate for the added length of a trailer. Other technology is specifically aimed at trailer towing, such as a backup assistance system that tells the driver which way to turn the wheel to keep the trailer straight. Also, trailer-mounted tire pressure sensors and a backup camera assist by feeding the displays in the F-250's cab. Like most domestic pickups, the F-250 is offered in a vast array of models, along with three cab choices (regular, extended and crew) and two bed lengths. The XL is the basic work truck, complete with vinyl floors instead of carpets. XLT models possess more of the amenities we expect for a personal truck. The Lariat adds equipment usually found in luxury cars, while the King Ranch has even more creature comforts set to a Western theme. The Platinum model combines usability with luxury, and at the top of the line is the all-singing, all-dancing F-250 Limited model. Note that the F-250's hauling and towing capacities depend on how the truck is configured, so it's important to pick the right configuration for the jobs you need it to do. Edmunds can help find the perfect 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty for you.

2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Overview

The 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab is offered in the following styles: King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), and Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab ?

2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A)

The 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $73,710 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A) is trending $7,841 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $7,841 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $65,869 .

The average savings for the 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A) is 10.6 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 1 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

The 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $83,205 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) is trending $7,202 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $7,202 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $76,003 .

The average savings for the 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) is 8.7 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 1 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

The 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $55,735 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) is trending $4,338 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,338 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $51,397 .

The average savings for the 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) is 7.8 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 1 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

