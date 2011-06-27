Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Just switched back to Ford after 8 years
I Purchased my first ford 7.3 diesel in 1999 and fell in love. A few years later I bought a 6.0, 2006 model. I had no real issues with the truck. I bought the 2008 model, was not happy with maintenance issues. I switch to Chevrolet in 2011 and was very happy with the Duramax . I did a lot of research before deciding to go back to Ford. I Purchased my F2 50 diesel last week, I am extremely happy with it. The features on this truck are amazing, it is a pleasure to drive.
beast
I purchased this truck to pull our new rv . truck could pull two of these 28 ft trailers no problem .
Awesome
Great truck
My Impressive new Ford F250
I can't imagine a guy not loving this truck. It's the real deal.
Pleased Again.
This is my Second 6.2 gasser I’ve owened, the 2017 was very good to me. So I bought the 2018 which is even better in handling & power & Fuel economy. Love the Truck.
Related Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab info
