Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

5.0
7 reviews
Just switched back to Ford after 8 years

J. Airola, 09/11/2018
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
I Purchased my first ford 7.3 diesel in 1999 and fell in love. A few years later I bought a 6.0, 2006 model. I had no real issues with the truck. I bought the 2008 model, was not happy with maintenance issues. I switch to Chevrolet in 2011 and was very happy with the Duramax . I did a lot of research before deciding to go back to Ford. I Purchased my F2 50 diesel last week, I am extremely happy with it. The features on this truck are amazing, it is a pleasure to drive.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
beast

joe di, 11/10/2018
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
I purchased this truck to pull our new rv . truck could pull two of these 28 ft trailers no problem .

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Awesome

Scott, 02/27/2018
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
Great truck

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
My Impressive new Ford F250

Lloyd, 03/20/2018
XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
I can't imagine a guy not loving this truck. It's the real deal.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Pleased Again.

Bigbadtundra, 03/08/2018
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
This is my Second 6.2 gasser I’ve owened, the 2017 was very good to me. So I bought the 2018 which is even better in handling & power & Fuel economy. Love the Truck.

Performance
Comfort
