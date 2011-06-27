Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

J. Airola , 09/11/2018 Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I Purchased my first ford 7.3 diesel in 1999 and fell in love. A few years later I bought a 6.0, 2006 model. I had no real issues with the truck. I bought the 2008 model, was not happy with maintenance issues. I switch to Chevrolet in 2011 and was very happy with the Duramax . I did a lot of research before deciding to go back to Ford. I Purchased my F2 50 diesel last week, I am extremely happy with it. The features on this truck are amazing, it is a pleasure to drive.