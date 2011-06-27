  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 F-250 Super Duty
5(90%)4(10%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
10 reviews
Write a review
See all F-250 Super Duties for sale
List Price Estimate
$19,155 - $21,801
Used F-250 Super Duty for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

F250 Deisel

BAB22, 12/26/2018
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

This truck has so much poer. I purchased the truck to haul my 35ft 5th wheel. pulling it for distances is beyound compare. My trailer weights 13K and don't realy notice pulling it. all this while still getting 16 mpg towing it. I have had many trucks in my day. This by far is the best. If you have it in your budget, get the diesel. if not, the 6.2L i heard has plenty of power.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse

Things that make you go hmmm

Kip, 10/05/2018
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
12 of 14 people found this review helpful

Bought my 2018 F250 6.7 turbo diesel in July. Only 17 miles on it. By Aug 2-4 check engine light came on 3 times. Misfits fault. Dealer rest and said it was the computer. Sept A/C stopped blowing cold air. Next morning it was fine. Now we are in October. No cold air again and now it’s lasted for 3 days. Scheduled for shop on the 7th. WTH???!!! Way too expensive to have malfunctions of this nature this soon. I worry for the future of this beautiful strong truck. SMH.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Just switched back to Ford after 8 years

J. Airola, 09/11/2018
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I Purchased my first ford 7.3 diesel in 1999 and fell in love. A few years later I bought a 6.0, 2006 model. I had no real issues with the truck. I bought the 2008 model, was not happy with maintenance issues. I switch to Chevrolet in 2011 and was very happy with the Duramax . I did a lot of research before deciding to go back to Ford. I Purchased my F2 50 diesel last week, I am extremely happy with it. The features on this truck are amazing, it is a pleasure to drive.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

beast

joe di, 11/10/2018
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I purchased this truck to pull our new rv . truck could pull two of these 28 ft trailers no problem .

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Awesome

Scott, 02/27/2018
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
4 of 6 people found this review helpful

Great truck

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all F-250 Super Duties for sale

Related Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles