Used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

I have 25000 miles on my 2017 F250 Lariat. Great truck. Before I had an F150 and there is no comparison regarding the power. Ride is stiffer but not horrible. Interior is well appointed and all controls are intuitive. Rear seat room is enormous. Did I say this is a powerful beast? I use it to tow a 7000 toy hauler and it doesn't break a sweat. Of course full economy isn't great as you would expect in a truck this size.

This is my first ford truck and I can say that so far it has exceeded all of my expectations. With the government constantly making emissions more strict on diesels, I was concerned with how this would effect the overall fuel mileage. My combined mileage is between 14.1 to 15.3 city and 18.8 to 20.2 on the highway (6.7L with 3:55). I acknowledge that the truck is far from broken in and the mileage still fluctuates depending on how and where I'm driving it. I have used it in bumper deep snow and 4+ inches of mud during different driving situations and would describe this truck as an off road beast. Also, the FX4 option puts your mind at ease, as to what is under it as well. The ride is what you would expect from a heavy duty truck, firm but not unpleasant. Even with its high stance, the truck is not difficult to enter or exit with the factory running boards installed. Don't waste your money on the factory Ford floor liners, they are terrible... I would like to see Ford change the instrument display to show, engine temp, transmission temp and def level all together, as they are individually displayed on the menu option. As I test drove each of the Big Three before buying this truck, I feel I made the best choice and now understand why they are the best selling HD trucks 41 years straight.

Every time I sit in it, makes me happy. I bought my 2017 diesel platinum (not sure why the menu above won't let me select the 6.7L diesel) in september 2017. Its awesome. Pulling a horse trailer...is like driving with nothing behind it. Its an absolute joy to drive. Everything on it is great, but would recommend against the ford floor mats; they suck. I should have paid the extra 80 bucks and bought weather tech mats. update from July 2018 -- nothing has changed. Its still my personal prozac. I love the truck. Floor Mats still suk. everything else is awesome. don't underestimate the awesomeness of the massaging seats on a long drive. they are amazing. Update—Jan 2019– still feel exactly the same. Upgraded to the weather tech mats and now the truck is near perfect

Love the truck! Drove from Savannah, GA to Bangor, ME and back during recent blizzard to pick up a motorcycle trailer. LIKES: Awesome 4x4 shifting on the fly, great torque in mountains, love the "engine braking" when going downhill to help brakes, very good electric trailer brake controller, love the mirror cameras and front grill camera. COMPLAINTS: Can't figure out how to operate cabin/bed camera, bought OEM trailer TPMS & trailer camera package. Now FORD expects ME to install non-standard bumper plugs... not very professional! Worried about fighting if my work fails. QUIBBLES: Cruise Control buttons should have additional, tactile bits to better operate without looking down at steering wheel. Not so safe a interstate speeds, with trailer, at night, with a lot of other traffic!