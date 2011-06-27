  1. Home
Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

3.0
2 reviews
Well built...powerful engine

Terry, 12/11/2016
Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
This truck is designed to be a workhorse. I tow a 35' fifth wheel; often through mountains. The F-250 doesn't even notice it. Braking is excellent. I've owned Chevy's and Toyotas, but for hauling and heavy loads, I'll take the Ford F-250.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Don’t buy Ford anything

C. Cloud, 04/29/2020
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
My F250 is nothing but trouble, I had to purchase a new $18,000 motor at 110,000 miles. No help from Ford. Had to purchase 3 different brake calipers, (almost died when last one left me without brakes). Truck eats tire. Always has some sort of service needed. I hate this Truck... I bought it new in 2014 and paid $60,000. Ford is a joke.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
