Used 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Warning of issue with Ford Diesel Engines dianas1 , 11/14/2012 59 of 61 people found this review helpful Ford corporate recently told us that we need to test the diesel fuel every time before filling up our 2008 Ford diesel F250. This occurred after contaminants were found in the fuel and we now have up to $12k in damages. The truck has less than 70k miles and this is the second time this has occurred (first at 24k). Truck still under warranty. No abnormal driving, primarily highway and occassional pulling of a 3 horse gooseneck trailer. All scheduled maintenance, including fuel filters, was regularly performed by a Ford Dealer. No warning lights came on before engine shut down. Through postings on diesel forums and leasing associations, we are hearing this is not an uncommon problem.

2008 F250 Blown Motor remax5915 , 06/22/2011 XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) 36 of 39 people found this review helpful I kept reading post after post on the internet about the 6.4 and wondering if my day would come? Well here it is. My $58,000 truck with 126,000 miles on it, with no warning except for the temp. gauge climbing, which I immediately pulled over and stopped trashed the motor. Guess I knew after Ford adandoned the motor after only three years I was in trouble. Shame on you Ford!! Thanks for no help and a $17,000 repair bill..........

New Super Duty Jim , 02/06/2007 19 of 22 people found this review helpful I've only had my 2008 F250 a short time but I'm really impressed. It is a lot of fun to drive. It tows our trailer without any problems. I've had it out into the Texas Hill Country which was a good test. This summer I'll try it in the mountains. I still don't have a feel for MPG and diesel prices are higher. I'm hoping that my first impressions will be lasting ones. So far it's a fantastic truck.

Good ol' Truck Mike Bowman , 03/10/2015 FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) 17 of 20 people found this review helpful I now have just under 130,000 miles on this truck and I have hauled tons and tons of rock, 5th wheel, and a car. I have had nothing but great performance, no repairs, and perfect reliability. I have the V8 and it has been able to haul everything including a couple of times overloaded with ease.