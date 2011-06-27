Used 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Great to 100,000 mile, but not after!
Overall a nice truck, until it gets a few miles. I bought two within 4 months. The first truck - no problems until 107K, then a high press oil pump and inter-cooler ($2,500, Ford offered to pay $500, but shop was 2-3 weeks backed up) and needs a front end ($1,500). Second truck - 130K miles then high press oil pump = another $1,500. Bought a '08 in April 2009, if the same problems occur, I will be finished with the F-250. Great truck, just trade before 100K.
Awesome Truck
This is the third Ford truck I've owned and they just keep getting better. Even the wife loves it (and drives it). The handling is smooth. Rides like a car but works like a truck. Suspension is firm but not bumpy. Corners tight (for a truck) and looks pretty when it's clean. Gas mileage is decent for its size and the interior is nice, quiet and has everything I need. Never had trouble with the old one (1994) and the way I follow the routine scheduled maintenance, I don't anticipate trouble with this one either.
DO NOT BUY!
This truck is the worst vehicle I've ever owned or been in. Uses gas like there's a hole in the tank, you can put the pedal to the floor and will still barely move. It squeaks, rattles, vibrates and shakes as if your scaling a mountain. The truck kind of jerks around if you hit a bump or uneven surface, which is scary and very dangerous. The hood doesn't close properly any more, the gas tank fill hole magically has problems now, you have to hold the nozzle 3 inches away or it'll shut off. The interior is very bland. Works ok at best in the snow or rough terrain. I got this truck for free from a relative that passed away and that's the only way I'd get this vehicle, I wouldn't even spend someone elses money to buy this crap.
F250 2Dr 6.8L 6 speed manual
This truck is awesome. It is everything Ford advertises it as and nothing more. Power from the v-10 is very comparable to my previous 460 big block. This is the best gasoline engine ever to come in a truck. The 6 speed manual works great and has probably the lightest smoothest clutch I have ever felt, while still handling the big power. The solid 1 ton axles can handle anything and the suspension rides firm and stable, just like a truck should. The gas mileage may only be 11-13 but that is the trade off you get with 355 horsepower and a heavy duty truck.
