2020 Ford F-150 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,415
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|20
|16
|Total Seating
|5
|6
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$56,415
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|yes
|yes
|descent control
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$56,415
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/21 mpg
|18/23 mpg
|15/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|390.0/546.0 mi.
|468.0/598.0 mi.
|540.0/648.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.0 gal.
|26.0 gal.
|36.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|20
|16
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$56,415
|Torque
|400 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|265 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|510 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|3.3 l
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|395 hp @ 5750 rpm
|290 hp @ 6500 rpm
|450 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Valves
|32
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V6
|V6
|direct injection
|no
|yes
|yes
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$56,415
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|no
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|no
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|no
|no
|3 front headrests
|no
|yes
|no
|Front center 3-point belt
|no
|yes
|no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$56,415
|Max Trailer Tow Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|CNG/Propane Gaseous Engine Prep Pack
|yes
|yes
|no
|Trailer Tow Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Smoker's Pack
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Equipment Group 600A
|yes
|no
|no
|King Ranch Monochromatic Paint Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Equipment Group 601A
|yes
|no
|no
|FX4 Off-Road Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Technology Package
|yes
|no
|no
|King Ranch Chrome Appearance Package
|yes
|no
|no
|XLT Power Equipment Group Package
|no
|yes
|no
|2.7L V6 EcoBoost Payload Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Snow Plow Prep
|no
|yes
|no
|Equipment Group 302A
|no
|yes
|no
|XLT Sport Appearance Package
|no
|yes
|no
|XLT Special Edition Package
|no
|yes
|no
|XLT Black Appearance Package
|no
|yes
|no
|XLT Special Edition Package - Graphic Delete
|no
|yes
|no
|XLT Chrome Appearance Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Equipment Group 300A
|no
|yes
|no
|Equipment Group 301A
|no
|yes
|no
|FX4 Off-Road Package (Fleet)
|no
|yes
|no
|Equipment Group 801A
|no
|no
|yes
|Exterior Graphics Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Equipment Group 802A
|no
|no
|yes
|Hood Graphics Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Equipment Group 800A
|no
|no
|yes
|Raptor Carbon Fiber Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Raptor Interior Color Blue Accent Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$56,415
|Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|no
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|no
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|no
|no
|6 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|no
|yes
|7 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$56,415
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|no
|no
|Climate control
|yes
|no
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|no
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|no
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|no
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|no
|no
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|no
|no
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|Air conditioning
|no
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|no
|yes
|no
|Dual vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$56,415
|hands-free entry
|yes
|no
|no
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|digital keypad power door locks
|no
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,415
|All Weather Rubber Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|no
|Trailer Brake Controller
|yes
|yes
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio (Fleet)
|no
|yes
|no
|Cloth 40/Console/40 Front Seat
|no
|yes
|no
|8-Way Power Driver Seat (Fleet)
|no
|yes
|no
|110V/400W Outlet
|no
|yes
|no
|Black Vinyl Flooring
|no
|yes
|no
|KICKER Subwoofer
|no
|yes
|no
|Voice-Activated Navigation System (Fleet)
|no
|yes
|no
|Voice-Activated Navigation System
|no
|yes
|yes
|Second Row Heated Seats
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$56,415
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,415
|bucket front seats
|yes
|no
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|43.9 in.
|43.9 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|leather
|yes
|no
|no
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|no
|Front hip room
|62.5 in.
|62.5 in.
|62.5 in.
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|yes
|no
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|no
|yes
|no
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|cloth
|no
|yes
|no
|premium cloth
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,415
|Rear head room
|40.4 in.
|40.3 in.
|40.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|64.7 in.
|64.7 in.
|64.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.6 in.
|43.6 in.
|43.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.9 in.
|65.9 in.
|65.9 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|no
|no
|multi-level heating
|yes
|no
|no
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,415
|Twin Panel Moonroof
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Foldable Pickup Box Bed Extender
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20" Machined-Aluminum Wheels w/Light Caribou Painted Pockets
|yes
|no
|no
|Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guard
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Plastic Drop-In Bedliner
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Lift Assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bed Divider
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Well Liner
|yes
|yes
|no
|Skid Plates (Fleet)
|yes
|yes
|no
|Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bed Ramps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Box Side Steps
|yes
|yes
|no
|PowerScope Telescoping, Power-Folding Trailer Tow Mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|BoxLink
|no
|yes
|no
|Two-Tone Paint
|no
|yes
|no
|LT245/70R17E Black Side Wall All-Terrain Tires
|no
|yes
|no
|Pickup Box LED Lighting
|no
|yes
|yes
|20" Six-Spoke Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|Manual-Folding, Dual Power Glass Heated Sideview Mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|Box Side Steps (Fleet)
|no
|yes
|no
|Amber/White LED Warning Strobes by Sound Off Signal (Fleet)
|no
|yes
|no
|Two-Tone Paint (Fleet)
|no
|yes
|no
|Chrome Tubular Running Boards
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Sliding Rear Window
|no
|yes
|no
|LED Side-Mirror Spotlights
|no
|yes
|yes
|Manual-Folding, Dual Manual Glass Mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|Amber LED Warning Strobes by Sound Off Signal (Fleet)
|no
|yes
|no
|Class IV Trailer Hitch
|no
|yes
|no
|LT245/70R17E Black Side Wall All-Terrain Tires (Fleet)
|no
|yes
|no
|Black Platform Running Boards
|no
|yes
|no
|Foldable Pickup Box Bed Extender (Fleet)
|no
|yes
|no
|Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Lift Assist (Fleet)
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Window Defroster (Fleet)
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Window Defroster
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Sliding Rear Window (Fleet)
|no
|yes
|no
|LT275/65R18C Outline White Lettering All-Terrain Tires
|no
|yes
|no
|20" Chrome-Like PVD Wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|17" Forged Aluminum Bead-Lock Capable Wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Tailgate "FORD" Applique Delete
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$56,415
|Angle of departure
|26.0 degrees
|26.0 degrees
|23.0 degrees
|Length
|231.9 in.
|231.9 in.
|231.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|12700 lbs.
|12700 lbs.
|8000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4867 lbs.
|4769 lbs.
|5697 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7000 lbs.
|6500 lbs.
|7050 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.4 in.
|9.4 in.
|11.5 in.
|Angle of approach
|25.5 degrees
|25.5 degrees
|30.2 degrees
|Height
|77.2 in.
|77.2 in.
|78.5 in.
|Maximum payload
|2080 lbs.
|1680 lbs.
|1200 lbs.
|Wheel base
|145.0 in.
|145.0 in.
|146.0 in.
|Width
|79.9 in.
|79.9 in.
|86.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$56,415
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$56,415
|275/65R18 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|no
|no
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|17 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|All terrain tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|265/70R17 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|LT315/70R17 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$56,415
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$56,415
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
