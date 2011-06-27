  1. Home
2020 Ford F-150 Features & Specs

More about the 2020 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,415
Starting MSRP
$43,515
Starting MSRP
$56,440
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)GasGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V6V6
Combined MPG182016
Total Seating565
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$56,415
Starting MSRP
$43,515
Starting MSRP
$56,440
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic10-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
part time 4WDyesyesyes
descent controlnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$56,415
Starting MSRP
$43,515
Starting MSRP
$56,440
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg18/23 mpg15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.468.0/598.0 mi.540.0/648.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.26.0 gal.36.0 gal.
Combined MPG182016
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Regular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$56,415
Starting MSRP
$43,515
Starting MSRP
$56,440
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm265 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm510 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l3.3 l3.5 l
Horsepower395 hp @ 5750 rpm290 hp @ 6500 rpm450 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves322424
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)GasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V6V6
direct injectionnoyesyes
Safety
Starting MSRP
$56,415
Starting MSRP
$43,515
Starting MSRP
$56,440
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnono
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesnoyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesnoyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyesnono
3 front headrestsnoyesno
Front center 3-point beltnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$56,415
Starting MSRP
$43,515
Starting MSRP
$56,440
Max Trailer Tow Packageyesyesno
CNG/Propane Gaseous Engine Prep Packyesyesno
Trailer Tow Packageyesyesno
Smoker's Packyesyesyes
Equipment Group 600Ayesnono
King Ranch Monochromatic Paint Packageyesnono
Equipment Group 601Ayesnono
FX4 Off-Road Packageyesyesno
Technology Packageyesnono
King Ranch Chrome Appearance Packageyesnono
XLT Power Equipment Group Packagenoyesno
2.7L V6 EcoBoost Payload Packagenoyesno
Snow Plow Prepnoyesno
Equipment Group 302Anoyesno
XLT Sport Appearance Packagenoyesno
XLT Special Edition Packagenoyesno
XLT Black Appearance Packagenoyesno
XLT Special Edition Package - Graphic Deletenoyesno
XLT Chrome Appearance Packagenoyesno
Equipment Group 300Anoyesno
Equipment Group 301Anoyesno
FX4 Off-Road Package (Fleet)noyesno
Equipment Group 801Anonoyes
Exterior Graphics Packagenonoyes
Equipment Group 802Anonoyes
Hood Graphics Packagenonoyes
Equipment Group 800Anonoyes
Raptor Carbon Fiber Packagenonoyes
Raptor Interior Color Blue Accent Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$56,415
Starting MSRP
$43,515
Starting MSRP
$56,440
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyesnono
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesnono
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
USB with external media controlyesyesyes
10 total speakersyesnono
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesnoyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnono
6 total speakersnoyesno
satellite radio satellite radiononoyes
7 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$56,415
Starting MSRP
$43,515
Starting MSRP
$56,440
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesnono
Climate controlyesnono
turn signal in mirrorsyesnono
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesnoyes
rear parking sensorsyesnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnoyes
front and rear door pocketsyesnoyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesnono
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
adjustable pedalsyesnono
heated steering wheelyesnono
Air conditioningnoyesyes
front cupholdersnoyesno
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
leather and alloy steering wheelnonoyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$56,415
Starting MSRP
$43,515
Starting MSRP
$56,440
hands-free entryyesnono
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
digital keypad power door locksnoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,415
Starting MSRP
$43,515
Starting MSRP
$56,440
All Weather Rubber Floor Matsyesyesno
Trailer Brake Controlleryesyesyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio (Fleet)noyesno
Cloth 40/Console/40 Front Seatnoyesno
8-Way Power Driver Seat (Fleet)noyesno
110V/400W Outletnoyesno
Black Vinyl Flooringnoyesno
KICKER Subwoofernoyesno
Voice-Activated Navigation System (Fleet)noyesno
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemnoyesyes
Second Row Heated Seatsnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$56,415
Starting MSRP
$43,515
Starting MSRP
$56,440
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,415
Starting MSRP
$43,515
Starting MSRP
$56,440
bucket front seatsyesnoyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
Front leg room43.9 in.43.9 in.43.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyesnono
ventilated passenger seatyesnono
leatheryesnono
Front head room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesnoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room62.5 in.62.5 in.62.5 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
40-20-40 split bench front seatsnoyesno
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
clothnoyesno
premium clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,415
Starting MSRP
$43,515
Starting MSRP
$56,440
Rear head room40.4 in.40.3 in.40.4 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.64.7 in.64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.43.6 in.43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.65.9 in.65.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesnono
multi-level heatingyesnono
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,415
Starting MSRP
$43,515
Starting MSRP
$56,440
Twin Panel Moonroofyesyesyes
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Foldable Pickup Box Bed Extenderyesyesyes
20" Machined-Aluminum Wheels w/Light Caribou Painted Pocketsyesnono
Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guardyesyesyes
Plastic Drop-In Bedlineryesyesyes
Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Lift Assistyesyesyes
Bed Divideryesyesyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryesyesyes
Wheel Well Lineryesyesno
Skid Plates (Fleet)yesyesno
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryesyesyes
Bed Rampsyesyesyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryesyesyes
Box Side Stepsyesyesno
PowerScope Telescoping, Power-Folding Trailer Tow Mirrorsyesnono
BoxLinknoyesno
Two-Tone Paintnoyesno
LT245/70R17E Black Side Wall All-Terrain Tiresnoyesno
Pickup Box LED Lightingnoyesyes
20" Six-Spoke Premium Painted Aluminum Wheelsnoyesno
Manual-Folding, Dual Power Glass Heated Sideview Mirrorsnoyesyes
Box Side Steps (Fleet)noyesno
Amber/White LED Warning Strobes by Sound Off Signal (Fleet)noyesno
Two-Tone Paint (Fleet)noyesno
Chrome Tubular Running Boardsnoyesno
Power Sliding Rear Windownoyesno
LED Side-Mirror Spotlightsnoyesyes
Manual-Folding, Dual Manual Glass Mirrorsnoyesno
Amber LED Warning Strobes by Sound Off Signal (Fleet)noyesno
Class IV Trailer Hitchnoyesno
LT245/70R17E Black Side Wall All-Terrain Tires (Fleet)noyesno
Black Platform Running Boardsnoyesno
Foldable Pickup Box Bed Extender (Fleet)noyesno
Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Lift Assist (Fleet)noyesno
Rear Window Defroster (Fleet)noyesno
Rear Window Defrosternoyesno
Power Sliding Rear Window (Fleet)noyesno
LT275/65R18C Outline White Lettering All-Terrain Tiresnoyesno
20" Chrome-Like PVD Wheelsnoyesno
17" Forged Aluminum Bead-Lock Capable Wheelsnonoyes
Tailgate "FORD" Applique Deletenonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$56,415
Starting MSRP
$43,515
Starting MSRP
$56,440
Angle of departure26.0 degrees26.0 degrees23.0 degrees
Length231.9 in.231.9 in.231.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity12700 lbs.12700 lbs.8000 lbs.
Curb weight4867 lbs.4769 lbs.5697 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.6500 lbs.7050 lbs.
Ground clearance9.4 in.9.4 in.11.5 in.
Angle of approach25.5 degrees25.5 degrees30.2 degrees
Height77.2 in.77.2 in.78.5 in.
Maximum payload2080 lbs.1680 lbs.1200 lbs.
Wheel base145.0 in.145.0 in.146.0 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.86.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$56,415
Starting MSRP
$43,515
Starting MSRP
$56,440
Exterior Colors
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black
  • Blue Jeans
  • Oxford White
  • Magma Red Metallic
  • Magma Red Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White/Magnetic Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Race Red/Magnetic Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Agate Black/Magnetic Metallic
  • Velocity Blue Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black
  • Blue Jeans
  • Oxford White
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Magnetic Metallic
  • Lead Foot Gray
  • Race Red
  • Magma Red Metallic
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Vermillion Red (Fleet)
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Abyss Gray Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Silver Spruce Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Agate Black
  • Oxford White
  • Lead Foot Gray
  • Race Red
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Ford Performance Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Java, leather
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Medium Light Camel, cloth
  • Medium Earth Gray, cloth
  • Black w/Blue Accents, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$56,415
Starting MSRP
$43,515
Starting MSRP
$56,440
275/65R18 tiresyesnono
All season tiresyesnono
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
18 in. wheelsyesnono
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesno
17 in. wheelsnoyesyes
All terrain tiresnoyesyes
265/70R17 tiresnoyesno
LT315/70R17 tiresnonoyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$56,415
Starting MSRP
$43,515
Starting MSRP
$56,440
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$56,415
Starting MSRP
$43,515
Starting MSRP
$56,440
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.

