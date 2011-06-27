Used 2016 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Consumer Reviews
F-150 has severe ghost electrical issues
I have a 2016 Ford F150 Limited with 23,000 miles on it. I have had repeated electrical problems with it. Apparently the gateway module gets shorted out and causes the running boards to stop working, the HVAC to stop, the power windows to stop, the air bag lights to come on and tire pressure sensors to freak out. Those are the items that I know don't work. Update: After 4 months of FIGHTING with Ford. They wanted me to pay them $7,000 to take back the truck. We fought another month and I got them to give me back $1500 and I returned the car as a lemon. The Texas Lemon Law is not what you would expect. I almost think it hurt my negotiation with Ford, because now that Ford knew they were being watched they had to follow all the rules and the Lemon Law is NOT consumer friendly. This has happened 7 times. The first time it happened was at 8000 miles and now it has happened 4 times in the last 4 months. At first the dealers kept telling me it was a problem with the plug on the Gateway Module, but all they were doing was resetting it and sending me on my way. Telling me I was luck they didn't charge me because plugging in the module is not covered by warranty. Finally the 3rd dealer replaced the Gateway Module and 3 weeks later the electronics go out again. This time I opened a 4th ticket with Ford Dispute Resolution and they sent out an Engineer from Deerborn, MI. The engineer worked on it for 2 days and replaced the Gateway module again. 2 weeks later the electrical went out again. I finally started the Lemon Law proceeding with the State of Texas and now Ford is treating me like a criminal and have not contacted me in 2 weeks. My truck has been sitting at the dealer broken. I just want them to trade me into a new one or buy it back. Ford refused to do so and said we have to wait for Lemon Law hearing, as if they are going to fight it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Truck, Great Motor
I'm a very discriminating consumer and hold manufacturers to account for what they produce vs. their claims. I've put 7500 miles on my new F-150 and at this point the experience has been great. I had one front tire that lost a chunk of tread somehow but Ford replaced the tire quickly. The 2.7 V-6 twin turbo motor is probably the highlight of the truck. I'm averaging 19.8 mpg to date with about a 50/50 mix of hwy vs. in town driving. This motor has great acceleration off the line and at speed, hit the gas at 70 and pass with ease. Really Amazes me how well this motor performs. Kudos to Ford Engineering. I'v read some other review where people are having problems with Auto Start/Stop, but mines worked flawlessly and is pretty amazing, nice they have a button to deactivate if you're in stop and go traffic. --- Great driving truck all around and I'm really happy I chose the Super Crew as the back seat area is great for cargo with the seats up. Incredibly spacious. -- happy at this point, highly recommend.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Buyer beware, research water leak
Built Ford Tough? Purchased my first Ford (F150 Limited) less than 6 months ago (9500 miles). Took it in for service about 3 weeks ago for what I thought to be a simple issue (heated seats did not work) Three weeks later truck is still in the shop (with no end in sight) all interior components have been removed (twice), including the dash board. Apparently, some kind of defective weld that allowed water (standing water 1 inch deep) to get into the vehicle and destroy all of the electronics. In addition, while this issue was being worked, the shop discovered the rear window also had a leak and truck had to be broken down again. My patience finally ran out and I sought support from for Ford customer service. Very well trained individuals on the other end - with every statement they made was followed by a legal disclaimer of any responsibility and that no assurance can be given as to the ultimate outcome of this matter. I respect and appreciate the men and women at Ford building these vehicles but what is frustrating is the lack of owning up to the issue and taking responsibility. From time to time bad things happen (I get that) but I would expect that Ford would stand behind their brand and product and accept responsibility and make things right, quickly. My last discussion with Ford Customer Service was we will get back to you in 10 days of course that was followed by the legal disclaimers no assurance … blah blah blah.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
once you pay! have a good day! bye bye.....
first time in my 46 years bought a brand new vehicle. I was getting to tired of lying on my back in my driveway on my day off working on one of my old trucks. I wanted reliability. I've also owned "many" ford trucks in the past. I was a longtime self employed landscaper. anyway I bought this as a personel daily driver vehicle and drove off the lot and truck was great, a few hundred miles or so and the transmission starts banging. I go to the dealer and they tell me its a "self learning transmission" and should adjust to your driving style to enhance shifting and longevity. 5000 miles later and three trips to the dealer and they say "that's how its suppose to operate" and can't do anything...great, now I got a $40,000 truck that shifts worse than my 1979 ford fairmount that i owned....also had problem with two loose pins in two different wire connectors resulting in two additional dealership visits....the truck is 9 months old....i'm not happy and there's nothing I can do about it but write this review.............great!
2016 FORD F-150 - BUYER BEWARE
After purchasing a new 2016 F-150 King Ranch with the 3.5L V6 EcoBoost, I should be loving the new truck feeling, but instead I am disappointed and frustrated with Ford’s lack of customer appreciation and quality. At only 3000 miles, the truck’s brakes failed due to brake fluid leaking from the master cylinder into the brake booster. This is a very dangerous defect – the brake pedal just goes to floor and virtually all ability to stop the truck is instantly gone. Unfortunately, Ford has known about this problem for 4 years and in fact recalled 2013 and 2014 models in May 2016 for the exact same issue. The problem is also being reported in 2015 models. I had my truck repaired under warranty – it was at the dealership for 3 weeks – but there is no excuse for Ford allowing such a dangerous defect to persist for so long. As if Ford’s lack of quality isn’t bad enough – I also had defects with the interior console, chrome grille and excessive wind noise – their lack of customer appreciation is even more disappointing. Ford says in their Warranty guide that “customer satisfaction is their no. 1 goal”, as it should be for a $60,000 truck, but it is all talk because when you try and get warranty service performed they force the dealership to go through a prior approval process where someone sitting in Ford’s corporate offices looks for every way possible to deny a warranty claim. Even worse, the dealer has no recourse when a warranty claim is denied except to pay for the repair out of their own pocket. The customer also has no recourse – when calling their Customer Relationship Center, you speak with an unknowledgeable representative who can do nothing to help you except say they are sorry. My truck has a defect in the plastic chrome grille that I noticed when washing the truck the first time – about 2-3 weeks after delivery. Even though the dealer agreed it looked like it should be covered – they even ordered the replacement grille – when they submitted the claim for prior approval, it was denied with the Ford corporate reviewer saying the damage was caused by a solvent and had to be noted at time of delivery or submitted within 1 week to be covered. Being a chrome surface on a large truck, the defect is not obvious on cursory inspection so I never really noticed it until the first wash and just assumed it would be covered by warranty when I brought the truck in for its first service. Bad assumption on my part but you would think Ford would give the customer a little more consideration on a $60,000 purchase. Clearly, customer satisfaction is below corporate profits on their priority list. I have purchased many new vehicles in my lifetime – GM, Honda, Acura, Volkswagen, Isuzu – and have never received such poor treatment with regard to warranty service. This my first Ford and it will likely be my last unless my experience with this truck improves dramatically. Save yourself the disappointment and get a Sierra or Silverado – they are about $3,000 - $5,000 less for a comparably equipped SLT or LTZ and I bet you get treated more like an appreciated customer.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the F-150
Related Used 2016 Ford F-150 SuperCrew info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner