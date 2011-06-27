Used 2013 Ford F-150 SuperCab Consumer Reviews
Very nice truck, 3.7 best suited for light-medium duty
This is my company vehicle which I will put 50k miles on per year. It's a comfortable place to be, I drive long distances, and the 3.7L V6 is powerful enough if you don't haul heavy stuff. I get 17-18 mpg overall, I know the EPA highway figure is 23, and I have never come close. The steering, brakes, and ride are quite good. It is a quiet cab which my sleeping baby boy likes. It has a commanding view and no real blind spots. Overall it is a very nice vehicle but if I were buying it for myself I would get the ecoboost V6. I would recommend this truck to a friend.
Great Mileage
After driving for a couple of months I really like this truck. Already get better gas mileage then the 08 explorer. Got the 20 inch wheels, chrome and trailer towing package. Cold weather does effect the mpg but am getting 24 mpg highway (USA) and hope to get the gov rated 27 mpg by the time I get to Texas. By losing the pounds of the eco charger and 4x4 I can get great city mileage even with my wife onboard! Only complaint I have is when my dog gets out on my side he turns the heat and fan to full because the knobs have such a good grip. Update 2016/5/5 When I bought the vehicle it came with a tonneau cover and twenty inch wheels - I added back wheel liners which are not included = go figure! Wind and temperature effects mileage. In cold weather with a headwind I get 23 to 25 mpg highway. In warm weather with a tailwind I get 25 to 30 mpg. Get 25 mpg driving 2000 miles Canada to RGV Texas at 70 mph in spring and fall. Speed from 55 to 75 mph will vary mpg by 1.5 gallons. City is 18 to 22 mpg depending on the temperature. Update 2016/11/4 Still runs like it was new. Always great mileage and for the trip to RGV it always shows 510 mpg = 820 km after a full up. If it was not for flying stones hitting windshields or drivers turning in front of you when they shouldn't I would never need to bring her in for a checkup.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Worst truck experience ever
Ever wonder why Ford only gives a 65k power train warranty? I'll tell you why. Because at about 70k miles you start to have all sorts of problems with your engine. A month ago, my truck started to run very rough out of the blue, so I took it to Surprise Ford and was told I need new spark plugs and one new coil to the tune of a little over $800. I told them that was and I would get other estimates which I did that were all at half the cost of them. they said they would price match and since I was told by the service advisor at Ford that these eco boost have very tricky plugs and that even their seasoned mechanics drop about 1 out of three plugs into the cylinder heads as they are a two piece plug and if you dont take them out right they will drop and you have to have a special tool to get it out of head, I let Surprise ford do the job. Well I get the truck back and notice that my fuel mileage is getting worse. I only put about 250 miles on it in these 6 weeks so it took me a while to figure this out. I was going to call the dealership and take it back to them to find out why this is happening and also to figure out why I also now had a pull to the right on the steering which wasn't there before. Its monsoon season in Az so I figured I would go wash the truck and get it to the dealership on Monday. Low and behold I was driving home from the car wash and I hear a loud pop like something exploded. I notice smoke coming from my engine compartment and guy next to me is yelling at my saying my truck is on fire. I pull over and get my 8 year old son out of the truck and to safety. The fire went out and only did some damage to the under carriage. I have it towed to Surprise Ford. This is on Saturday Night. Wednesday I finaly get a call from the dealership saying I need a new engine because there is a hole in the block, but can't say if it threw a rod or a cylinder exploded, but in any case its not anything they did and now they want around $11,000 for a new engine. ARE you kidding me? Never again will I buy a ford.!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Motor
75,000 miles and the timing chain needs to be replaced. And Fords won't help with the bill. No more Fords in this house
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
STX with a BANG!
I purchased my 2013 F-150 STX brand new. I purchased it with the 5.0 V-8 Flex fuel engine and 6-speed transmission. Some positive highlights about the truck are: great power, excellent throttle response, great towing (I towed about 8,500 lbs from TX to KY and back without any issue), spacious interior even with the super cab, plenty of cargo space (6.5 ft bed) and super low maintenance. Some negatives: Vibration between 55-75 mph (after new tires and rims, vibrations persisted. Ford dealerships in KY and TX were of NO HELP) front doors hinges allow doors to open too wide or too narrow. This is an issue parking between vehicles and attempting to open the back suicide door. The center console of the 40 20 40 split bench seats is terrible. No cup holders or storage is offered on the arm rest. Overall, the negative highlights weren't enough to give me a bad experience. This truck offers more than enough for a daily driver without sacrificing its use for special weekend projects or long hauls. The STX package offers the minimum amount of luxury so I recommend it as a work vehicle or as a backup truck.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the F-150
Related Used 2013 Ford F-150 SuperCab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner