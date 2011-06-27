Used 2013 Ford F-150 SuperCab Consumer Reviews

Very nice truck, 3.7 best suited for light-medium duty digitalekg , 06/19/2013 25 of 27 people found this review helpful This is my company vehicle which I will put 50k miles on per year. It's a comfortable place to be, I drive long distances, and the 3.7L V6 is powerful enough if you don't haul heavy stuff. I get 17-18 mpg overall, I know the EPA highway figure is 23, and I have never come close. The steering, brakes, and ride are quite good. It is a quiet cab which my sleeping baby boy likes. It has a commanding view and no real blind spots. Overall it is a very nice vehicle but if I were buying it for myself I would get the ecoboost V6. I would recommend this truck to a friend. Report Abuse

Great Mileage solarspinniker , 11/05/2013 XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 21 of 24 people found this review helpful After driving for a couple of months I really like this truck. Already get better gas mileage then the 08 explorer. Got the 20 inch wheels, chrome and trailer towing package. Cold weather does effect the mpg but am getting 24 mpg highway (USA) and hope to get the gov rated 27 mpg by the time I get to Texas. By losing the pounds of the eco charger and 4x4 I can get great city mileage even with my wife onboard! Only complaint I have is when my dog gets out on my side he turns the heat and fan to full because the knobs have such a good grip. Update 2016/5/5 When I bought the vehicle it came with a tonneau cover and twenty inch wheels - I added back wheel liners which are not included = go figure! Wind and temperature effects mileage. In cold weather with a headwind I get 23 to 25 mpg highway. In warm weather with a tailwind I get 25 to 30 mpg. Get 25 mpg driving 2000 miles Canada to RGV Texas at 70 mph in spring and fall. Speed from 55 to 75 mph will vary mpg by 1.5 gallons. City is 18 to 22 mpg depending on the temperature. Update 2016/11/4 Still runs like it was new. Always great mileage and for the trip to RGV it always shows 510 mpg = 820 km after a full up. If it was not for flying stones hitting windshields or drivers turning in front of you when they shouldn't I would never need to bring her in for a checkup. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Worst truck experience ever Mike Ryan , 08/16/2018 XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 17 of 20 people found this review helpful Ever wonder why Ford only gives a 65k power train warranty? I'll tell you why. Because at about 70k miles you start to have all sorts of problems with your engine. A month ago, my truck started to run very rough out of the blue, so I took it to Surprise Ford and was told I need new spark plugs and one new coil to the tune of a little over $800. I told them that was and I would get other estimates which I did that were all at half the cost of them. they said they would price match and since I was told by the service advisor at Ford that these eco boost have very tricky plugs and that even their seasoned mechanics drop about 1 out of three plugs into the cylinder heads as they are a two piece plug and if you dont take them out right they will drop and you have to have a special tool to get it out of head, I let Surprise ford do the job. Well I get the truck back and notice that my fuel mileage is getting worse. I only put about 250 miles on it in these 6 weeks so it took me a while to figure this out. I was going to call the dealership and take it back to them to find out why this is happening and also to figure out why I also now had a pull to the right on the steering which wasn't there before. Its monsoon season in Az so I figured I would go wash the truck and get it to the dealership on Monday. Low and behold I was driving home from the car wash and I hear a loud pop like something exploded. I notice smoke coming from my engine compartment and guy next to me is yelling at my saying my truck is on fire. I pull over and get my 8 year old son out of the truck and to safety. The fire went out and only did some damage to the under carriage. I have it towed to Surprise Ford. This is on Saturday Night. Wednesday I finaly get a call from the dealership saying I need a new engine because there is a hole in the block, but can't say if it threw a rod or a cylinder exploded, but in any case its not anything they did and now they want around $11,000 for a new engine. ARE you kidding me? Never again will I buy a ford.! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Motor Richard Hewgley , 01/04/2017 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful 75,000 miles and the timing chain needs to be replaced. And Fords won't help with the bill. No more Fords in this house Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse