Used 2013 Ford F-150 Platinum Features & Specs

More about the 2013 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,945
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,945
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,945
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,945
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,945
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,945
Max Trailer Tow Package - Power Chrome Mirrorsyes
Equipment Group 700Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,945
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Sony premium brand stereo systemyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,945
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)yes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,945
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,945
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,945
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,945
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front head room41.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,945
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.6 in.
Rear leg room43.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,945
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Wheel Well Lineryes
Drop-In Plastic Bedlineryes
Tailgate Stepyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
Power Moonroofyes
Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lockyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,945
Front track67.0 in.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Angle of approach22.8 degrees
Maximum payload1790 lbs.
Angle of departure22.9 degrees
Length231.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity11300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height75.0 in.
Wheel base144.5 in.
Width79.2 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,945
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pecan, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,945
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P275/55R20 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,945
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,945
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
