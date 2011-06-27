Used 2012 Ford F-150 SuperCab Consumer Reviews
Big and red!
Bought new in 2012, and 6 years later still running strong with 130,000 miles! One of the MOST RELIABLE cars I’ve ever had. ZERO issues, just routine mantenience. Front seats are as comfy if not more comfy than a luxury car, love all the features. Great utility for any kind of yard work, furniture moving, etc. Does what I ask it plus more. I love it! Highly recommend.
Cabins in the Woods Need F-150s
I bought the truck in January and the winter traction is amazing. The driveway to my log cabin turns to a sheet of ice this time of year and this truck can handle it with almost no wheel spin. On the road, the 5.0L V8 is downright snappy compared to the 5.4L Triton V8 I had before. I'm averaging 22mpg running back and forth to town which beats the window sticker mileage estimate.
2012 f150 xlt supercab
had truck around 6 mo. 2,000 miles on it. Dont drive it because it only gets 16 mpg highway at 75 mph. around 11 mpg in town. Bought it because of the great gas millage they advertise for the 3.5 ecoboost thought i would drive it more than my 2010 f150 supercab with the 5.4. but my 5.4 got 21 mpg compared to the 16 i get with this great new motor. Had it back to dealer, nothing wrong with it. This truck is also 2 wheel drive the 5.4 was 4 wheel drive. pull a 9,000 lb. fifth wheel with it. the 3.5 gets 8 pulling the 5.4 got 12, same trailer,same roads its really a really nice truck, but i wish i had my old truck back because of the mpg
Fords Warranty is a bad joke
I have had my new truck for 6 months and till a week ago I thoroughly enjoyed it. It has developed a crack in the grille surround that even the dealer has said looks like a stress crack. This happens when something is overtightened when it is built. The dealer took pictures of the crack and sent them to Detroit. Ford told the dealer to tell me it was normal for the hood to crack when the hood is closed and that they would not cover it under warranty. The truck is 6 months old, has less then 7000 miles on it and Ford will not replace a $300.00 grille on a $42,000 truck still under bumper to bumper warranty. What will Ford do if I drop a transmission while under warranty? Ignore me again?
Very fun to drive, great towing
Eco boost engine is smooth and powerful. Ave mpg 18.love to drive it. Bought it new. Had to replace tires recently.
