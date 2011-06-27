  1. Home
Used 2012 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2012 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,215
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,215
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,215
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,215
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,215
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,215
XLT Convenience Packageyes
Trailer Tow Packageyes
XLT Convenience and Tow Discount Packageyes
Max Trailer Tow Package - Power Mirrorsyes
XLT Custom Packageyes
XLT Plus Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,215
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,215
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,215
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,215
Manual Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glassyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Black Vinyl Flooringyes
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief by Telogisyes
SIRIUS Satellite Radioyes
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,215
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,215
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.6 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,215
Spray-In Bedlineryes
4" Polished Stainless Steel Tubular Running Boardsyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Two-Tone Paintyes
Pickup Box Access Stepsyes
Driver's Side SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypadyes
P255/65R17 OWL All-Season Tiresyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Plastic Bedlineryes
Chrome Bug Shieldyes
Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lockyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,215
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight4685 lbs.
Gross weight6450 lbs.
Angle of approach22.4 degrees
Maximum payload1710 lbs.
Angle of departure23.9 degrees
Length213.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity8300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height74.8 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width79.2 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,215
Exterior Colors
  • Race Red/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Golden Bronze Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Vermillion Red (Fleet)
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Steel Gray, premium cloth
  • Steel Gray, cloth
  • Pale Adobe, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,215
partial wheel coversyes
P235/75R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,215
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,215
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
