Used 2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 F-150
4.0
1 reviews
Ford Raptor Build Project

atvpt, 07/24/2011
2011 Ford Raptor 4Door with the 6.2 Engine We have been using the new raptor as a platform for our project build here at ATVPT, and this is one heck of a truck for all around usage.

