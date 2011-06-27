  1. Home
Used 2007 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 F-150
4.3
WALLET

jks, 01/08/2007
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Now that I own the 5.4 liter, FLEX FUEL VEHICLE, F-150 4x4, I am realizing a very poor "gasoline" fuel economy of about 10 MPG highway which is much less than the 18 MPG that was posted on the window sticker. E85 is much worse. The non-adjustable seat bottom revealed itself as a rear end problem after the first 200 miles. I am not sure what the engineers at Ford were thinking when an adjustable seat bottom was not added to the lower lines of pickups. I would have been happy with even a manual adjustment. I don't think that these problems are going to disappear as my wallet gets much thinner.

Use the warranty

msmith132, 09/15/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Bought the truck with 2 miles on it in 2007. Dont get me wrong I love my truck and I have had 2 F-150 before this one but it had been in the shop 5 times since I have had it. The first time it was a window gasket. It has had two starters and now it is in the shop getting a new flywheel. It only has 30, *** miles on it. Even after all this stuff. I still love it and would not trade it for anything else.

Great Truck

TOYO, 12/29/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Great truck, fun to drive, and very reliable. Overall F-150 is the reason Ford is the #1 truck seller in the nation.

200k miles later, still running great.

Jason, 05/23/2020
STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

4.6l with 200k miles without a single major repair. Spark plugs and coils at 150k, and a rear pinion seal at 170k. Regular maintenance is all it’s had. Currently sitting at 6000 miles since it’s last oil change, hasn’t burned a drop and the oil is still clean. This thing has at least another 200k in it. Still has original shocks which I plan on replacing soon. doesn’t ride like it used to, which is understandable.

Recall Time For Ford Again

joe, 12/20/2007
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have a 2007 ford f150 Stx 4.6L. At idle it shakes so bad I had to put a pillow behind my back. Several times it even stalled. Ford said all these trucks do this. It is a natural characteristic of the truck to run rough. I say it is time to recall and fix the design flaw these trucks have.

