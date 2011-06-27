  1. Home
Used 2005 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2005 F-150
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312/416 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque293 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower231 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle41.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.9 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.5 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room65.4 in.
Measurements
Front track67 in.
Length211.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity6200 lbs.
Curb weight5004 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Height75.6 in.
Maximum payload1740 lbs.
Wheel base126 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Medium/Dark Flint
  • Dark Flint
Tires & Wheels
P235/75R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
