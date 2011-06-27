Used 2002 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Consumer Reviews

'02 F-150HD 'JFE-Rebuild' JFE, JR. , 05/19/2018 4dr SuperCrew Harley-Davidson 2WD Styleside SB (5.4L 8cyl S/C 4A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Rear spark-plug prone to blow-out; Check for recall on motor. I have 215k on mine; driven on three continents and it runs like a bandit. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

incredible!!!!!! Toby Carpenter , 03/25/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is by far the most incredible vehicle I have had the pleasure of owning. I have had one other supercrew and other F150s but this is the cream of the crop. When the supercharger whines to life, it is better than sex!!! It is great pulling up beside a new Dodge or Chevy and watching the other drivers' jaw hit the floor. Ford definately hit a homerun with this one.

Harley -F156 Thrill a Second , 04/02/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This isn't my fathers Ford. All the Creature comforts plus the benefit of a Trucks versatility.

2002 Supercharged Harley-Davidson Harley #842 , 04/15/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Good power (especially at highway speed) from the supercharger. Steering feel is a bit too loose at faster speeds. Ride quality is good on most roads, but roads with "mogul" type bumps will cause suspension to travel too much. Overall, I enjoy the look and power. Also own a 2001 S-Crew 4x4 5.4L Lariat.