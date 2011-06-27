Used 2001 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Consumer Reviews

Silver Bullet DrChiefADS , 07/21/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Incredible performance. Would like to see leather interior, and higher quality on the body assembly. The dash looks alot better with ballistic nylon package, and an Alpine stereo helps alot. Report Abuse

Tire Smoking Fun Lightning speed , 04/11/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I sold my Corvette for this lightning. I enjoy the truck much more. It's faster, gets more looks and you can tow your boat anyplace you like in "lightning fast" time. I will be keeping this truck for a while, at least until the 2003 comes out.

Unbelieveable Dawhite Johnson , 04/19/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This truck has never let me down. I want another ford fan to be able to use this truck with pleasure.

sweet car weeb100 , 04/30/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful this car is great. you can make i look even better and preform even better then it already does and is soo fun to drive