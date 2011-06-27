Used 2001 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Consumer Reviews
Silver Bullet
Incredible performance. Would like to see leather interior, and higher quality on the body assembly. The dash looks alot better with ballistic nylon package, and an Alpine stereo helps alot.
Tire Smoking Fun
I sold my Corvette for this lightning. I enjoy the truck much more. It's faster, gets more looks and you can tow your boat anyplace you like in "lightning fast" time. I will be keeping this truck for a while, at least until the 2003 comes out.
Unbelieveable
This truck has never let me down. I want another ford fan to be able to use this truck with pleasure.
sweet car
this car is great. you can make i look even better and preform even better then it already does and is soo fun to drive
Greased Lightnin'
This truck is UNBELEIVABLE!!!! The absolute fastest vehicle I have ever owned. It is soooo addicting squeezing the throttle and listening to that supercharger whine! A very comforatable truck considering it's intentions. Only weakness is the gas milage(what do you expect from a 380hp, 4700lb object w/ the arodynamics of a barn door!). I average about 13mpg if I can keep my foot out of it. I strongly recommend this truck to anyone who needs a vehicle for work and play!
